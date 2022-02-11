How to win free White Eagle bundle, Nairi character, and more in Free Fire this month

With many items in Free Fire requiring diamonds, free-to-play players are left in a dilemma to find methods that can provide such content at no cost. Events emerge as a viable option, and they are released pretty regularly.

Garena's app for gaming content, Booyah, hosts various events which provide users with free items in Free Fire. At the beginning of February, an event titled 'Booyah! Sign Up!' commenced, and it includes a plethora of incentives, including the exclusive White Eagle Bundle.

Free Fire guide: Increase chances of obtaining free White Eagle bundle and other rewards

The special event began on 1 February and will be available until 28 February. Gamers who do not have an account on Booyah are eligible to get the rewards through it.

They only need to sign up and watch any live stream for a total duration of 30 minutes to get one item from the prize pool.

Some of the significant rewards players can acquire via the event include:

White Eagle Bundle Frost Draco Commander Bundle Nairi Character LOL Emote Google Play Vouchers

The event will be available to players until the end of February (Image via Garena)

However, users should be aware that they are not guaranteed to obtain one of the things indicated above because a random award is drawn, and the prize pool includes tons of other in-game items.

They should also know that linking the Free Fire account to the Booyah application is necessary.

Steps to complete the event and get a free reward

Step 1: Gamers should download the Booyah app to their smartphones.

Step 2: They can open it and sign up using any method. Consequently, the Free Fire account can be linked by Profile > Connected Account > Link.

Step 3: After that, individuals can watch any livestream for 30 minutes.

They can then claim a random reward, which may include the exclusive White Eagle bundle, Nairi character, and so on. Furthermore, users can check out the other events on the Booyah! app.

Edited by Ravi Iyer