How to get invisible, unique, and other name styles in Free Fire

In Free Fire, one of the key identifiers of players is their IGN or nickname. The majority of the game's community wishes to have a unique name to stand out from the competition.

As a result, they embark on the hunt for different methods that they can employ. Invisible names or names with special fonts and symbols are two examples of the same.

However, many users are not aware of how such things can be incorporated into games.

Invisible name in Free Fire

The following is how you can get an invisible name in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: First, copy and paste Unicode 3164 into your device's "Notes" application. It can be obtained through this website.

Copy the Hangul Filler from this website (Image via Compart.com)

Step 2: Next, you should copy some random letters in superscript form and paste them underneath the Hangul Filler you entered earlier.

Under the U+3164, players should paste the superscript letters

You may get superscript letters from sites like Lingojam.

Step 3: After that, you should "Select All" and "Copy" the text present in the "Notes" app and paste them while changing the name in Free Fire.

Stylish and unique name in Free Fire

For a stylish name with unique fonts and symbols, these procedures can be followed:

Step 1: To begin, you need to visit any website that generates stylish names with fonts.

Step 2: You can subsequently enter the desired name into the text field.

Step 3: A variety of outputs in fonts and symbols will show up. You can finally choose the required one.

(A few examples include fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com)

Changing nickname in Free Fire

Step 1: You should start the Free Fire application and tap on the "Profile Banner."

Step 2: Then, as shown in the image below, you must click the "Edit" icon:

As a part of the next step, you should click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: There will be a box titled "Player Info" on your screen. Next, tap on the icon located beside your existing name.

Next, tap on the icon which is present beside the existing nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You must paste the required name into the dialogue box and press the "390 diamonds" option.

Once all these steps are done, the diamonds will be deducted and the name will be altered.

