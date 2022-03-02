×
Create
Notifications

Is BTS collaborating with Garena Free Fire? All you need to know

Free Fire is collaborating with BTS to introduce new content in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Free Fire is collaborating with BTS to introduce new content in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 02, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Feature

Free Fire is well known for collaborating with celebrities from the music industry. Many such collaborations have also inspired various characters of the battle royale game like Alok, Captain Booyah, Dimitri, and more.

The latest global collaboration is with none other than the Korean pop sensation, BTS (Bangtan Boys). While not much is known about it, K-pop fans are ardently looking forward to it.

Free Fire’s upcoming collaboration with BTS

👀🤫Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! https://t.co/Fqx8JfGC4i

Garena, the game’s developers, surprised everyone when they teased fans about an upcoming collaboration with the K-Pop idols. A teaser was posted on the official handles of the game on 26 February, portraying the shadowed figures of the band’s seven members.

Even if they were just shadows, eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized the boy group.

BTS is one of the most popular bands in the 21st century (Image via Garena)
BTS is one of the most popular bands in the 21st century (Image via Garena)

BTS is a global sensation, and they have captured the minds of teenagers and young adults with popular hits like Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, and more. The band consists of seven members:

  • Park Ji-min (Lead Vocals)
  • Jungkook (Main Vocals)
  • Kim Seok-jin (Vocals)
  • V (Vocals)
  • RM (Rapping)
  • J-Hope (Rapping)
  • Suga (Rapping)

On 1 March, Garena posted another post revolving around the BTS collaboration where they revealed that players could expect special events towards the end of the month. The exact dates of the events and the event calendar have not yet been announced.

Based on famous collaborations in the past, users can expect a series of events that will carry on for around two weeks. Even if it has not been officially confirmed, they can also expect characters based on the BTS members and a new Free Fire song.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since the collaboration events are set towards the end of March 2022, gamers can expect the event calendar to drop in the next week. They can also look forward to the OB33 update of the battle royale game, scheduled to be released around the same time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी