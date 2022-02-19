Is Free Fire MAX the same as Garena Free Fire? Everything you must know

The ban on Free Fire, which went into effect on 14 February, has rattled the Indian mobile gaming scene, with the game’s fanbase being completely heartbroken. While a great deal of speculation exists, the game has been withdrawn from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for the time being.

Furthermore, there have been discussions regarding the MAX version of the battle royale title, which was not included in the list made public on the internet earlier this week. This has led to debates, as many consider it to be similar to the regular variant.

Are Free Fire MAX and Free Fire the same?

The answer to this question is rather straightforward. Both games are run on the same servers, and players can use the same account to participate in them. Although Free Fire MAX is a standalone application, the content and most other things are identical. There are, however, a few exclusive features, like the 360-degree lobby and more.

Essentially, Garena launched this version solely to provide improved graphics, visual effects, and sound effects, ultimately resulting in a more immersive gaming experience. Understandably, the minimum requirements are considerably higher as well.

A snippet from the official FAQ (Image via Garena)

The following is what the developers have mentioned about the difference between the games:

“Free Fire MAX is the more spec-heavy version, which is identical in terms of gameplay but includes more advanced effects, animations, and graphics to deepen the immersion and enhance the overall user experience.”

To summarize, both the games are nearly identical in their fundamental components, with the MAX version only delivering particular enhancements.

Is the MAX version not banned?

As of this writing, the reason for the MAX version not being banned is not known. However, Apple removed MAX and the regular variant from the App Store. Nonetheless, the title is still available on the Google Play Store, and Android users can download it and enjoy playing with their existing accounts.

Progress will be maintained in real-time across both games, and readers can even access their old accounts.

