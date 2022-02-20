Is Garena Free Fire official website opening for Indian users?

It’s been about a week since the first reports of the ban on Free Fire surfaced. Since then, there haven’t been many developments, and the fans are understandably concerned about their beloved game and what will transpire next. This has resulted in substantial setbacks for the game’s content creation and esports sections.

Furthermore, many have also been wondering whether the Free Fire website has been disabled due to the restrictions. The following clarifies the same subject.

Free Fire website opening for players in India?

Website of Free Fire is still open (Image via Garena)

As of this writing, the Garena Free Fire official website is accessible to Indian users, and they can visit it to discover more information about the game and find the APK file as well. However, with the imposition of the ban, it can be assumed that the Government will take down the game’s page for the players in the country in the not-too-distant future.

This could be similar to that of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, whose websites were both shut down by the Government of India a few days after the ban was in effect back in 2020.

Users are currently waiting to see what unfolds in the coming few days, as Garena is yet to provide a proper update about the game’s future. They just mentioned that they are working on addressing the issue.

Reaction from content creators and the community about the ban

After hearing the news regarding the game’s ban, the community as a whole is heartbroken. They shared their concerns on Twitter:

Indian Gamer @IndianG97168725 @total_gaming093 Bhai Free Fire ki koi update do ban wali @total_gaming093 Bhai Free Fire ki koi update do ban wali

ZIN COD YT OFFICIAL @ZINCODOFFICIAL Un ban free fire Un ban free fire

Ꮶʀɪꜱʜ×͜×金 @RISHjin1

Please clear this confusion @IndiaFreeFire Free Fire is ban or notPlease clear this confusion @IndiaFreeFire Free Fire is ban or notPlease clear this confusion

💨RX @aniketnaik123 Why free fire was ban in India. It is Chinese game .? Why free fire was ban in India. It is Chinese game .?

RANGER GAMING @RANGERGAMING002 Bhailog free fire ban hoga ya nehni ? 🙄 Bhailog free fire ban hoga ya nehni ? 🙄

KADAM GAMER @kadam_gamer # free fire un ban # free fire un ban

TGG gaming 194 @GudduKu41923614 What you think?

Free fire kya kabhi aayega ya

hamesha ke liye ban ho jayega...??? What you think?Free fire kya kabhi aayega ya hamesha ke liye ban ho jayega...???

Apart from this, numerous influential figures have shared their thoughts, and the following are a few of them:

Amitbhai

Amitbhai, in one of his streams, was quoted as saying:

“If the Government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at the betterment of the general public and thus must be followed.”

Ajjubhai

Upon removal from the Play Store, Ajjubhai tweeted this:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

Later, amusingly, he posted another tweet, asking for ideas:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 . Chalo phir idea dedo kuch Chalo phir idea dedo kuch😉.

Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer was part of the panel invited by Sportskeeda Esports to discuss the game’s ban. He mentioned the following about the MAX edition not getting prohibited:

"It is not clear why Free Fire MAX is not banned in India, given that the two games share a server. Perhaps this version has been overlooked by the Government."

Readers can learn more about his complete point of view by clicking here.

