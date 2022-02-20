Is Garena Free Fire official website opening for Indian users?

It’s been about a week since the first reports of the ban on Free Fire surfaced. Since then, there haven’t been many developments, and the fans are understandably concerned about their beloved game and what will transpire next. This has resulted in substantial setbacks for the game’s content creation and esports sections.
Furthermore, many have also been wondering whether the Free Fire website has been disabled due to the restrictions. The following clarifies the same subject.
Free Fire website opening for players in India?
As of this writing, the Garena Free Fire official website is accessible to Indian users, and they can visit it to discover more information about the game and find the APK file as well. However, with the imposition of the ban, it can be assumed that the Government will take down the game’s page for the players in the country in the not-too-distant future.
This could be similar to that of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, whose websites were both shut down by the Government of India a few days after the ban was in effect back in 2020.
Users are currently waiting to see what unfolds in the coming few days, as Garena is yet to provide a proper update about the game’s future. They just mentioned that they are working on addressing the issue.
Reaction from content creators and the community about the ban
After hearing the news regarding the game’s ban, the community as a whole is heartbroken. They shared their concerns on Twitter:
Apart from this, numerous influential figures have shared their thoughts, and the following are a few of them:
Amitbhai
Amitbhai, in one of his streams, was quoted as saying:
“If the Government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at the betterment of the general public and thus must be followed.”
Ajjubhai
Upon removal from the Play Store, Ajjubhai tweeted this:
Later, amusingly, he posted another tweet, asking for ideas:
Lokesh Gamer
Lokesh Gamer was part of the panel invited by Sportskeeda Esports to discuss the game’s ban. He mentioned the following about the MAX edition not getting prohibited:
"It is not clear why Free Fire MAX is not banned in India, given that the two games share a server. Perhaps this version has been overlooked by the Government."
