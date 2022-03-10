Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, income, real name, and Discord server link (March 2022)

Ajay Saini, who is otherwise recognized as Jonty, is a famous personality in the Indian Free Fire space. He is a professional esports athlete, and many players adore him for his incredible gameplay and skills. Moreover, he also uploads videos on his YouTube channel, Jonty Gaming.

Over the past few years, Ajay has gained considerable fame, accumulating a subscriber and view count of 2.91 million and 195.68 million, respectively. He also runs two other channels: JONTY EXTRAS and Jonty Live.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has played 19073 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 6948, retaining a win rate of 36.42%. He has garnered 62158 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.13.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 504 out of 2100 matches in the duo mode, equating to a win rate of 24.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.25, he has bagged 6786 frags.

The YouTuber has made 4836 appearances in solo games, emerging victorious in precisely 700 for a win rate of approximately 14.47%. In the process, he has 14485 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 26 of Free Fire MAX, he has played exactly 100 squad matches and has come out on top on 23 occasions, converting to a win rate of 23.00%. He has notched 399 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.18.

Apart from this, Jonty Gaming has participated in a single solo game but failed to get a kill or a win.

Note: Jonty Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Jonty Gaming’s income and discord server link

Earnings of Jonty from his main channel (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s monthly earnings through his primary channel are between $99 - $1.6K. On the other hand, his yearly income via the same is in the range of $1.2K and $19.1K.

To join his Discord server, players can tap here.

YouTube channel

Jonty has periodically posted a wide array of unique content based on the battle royale title, and his incredible videos have contributed to his rise to popularity. Two years ago (March 2022), he had around 355 thousand subscribers, and he has accumulated more than 2.5 million subscribers since then.

There are currently over 390 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has 7.2 million views.

