Jonty Gaming’s monthly income, age, Free Fire UID number, logo and more

Ajay Saini, commonly addressed as Jonty Gaming in the Free Fire community, is an Indian content creator and Esports athlete for Orangutan Elite. Many players adore him for his excellent skills, and he presently has over 2.9 million subscribers with 195.77 million views on his primary channel.

Additionally, the renowned figure runs two other YouTube channels, possessing 87.1K and 66.3K subscribers, respectively.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire UID number and more details

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire UID number is 180830489, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

These are Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has outclassed his enemies in 6955 of the 19092 squad matches, leading to a win percentage of 36.42%. He has 62248 kills to his name, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of around 5.13.

He has also competed in 2100 matches and has remained unbeaten on 504 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 24.00%. At a K/D ratio of 4.25, he has 6786 frags.

The professional player has featured in 4836 solo games as well, winning precisely 700 for a win ratio of 14.47%. With 14485 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the esports athlete (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has participated in 121 ranked squad games and has come out on top on 30 occasions, retaining a win rate of 24.79%. He has racked up 491 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.40.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played a single solo match.

Note: Jonty Gamers' Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Age, logo and monthly income

Jonty Gaming's logo (Image via Jonty Gaming)

Jonty Gaming is 25 years old, and his logo is in the image above.

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income from his YouTube channel is between $85 - $1.4K, while the yearly earnings lie in the range of $1K and $16.3K.

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has consistently worked hard to provide engaging and informative content to his audience. He started his journey over three years ago, with the first video on his channel dating back to November 2018.

Moreover, even though he hasn’t uploaded any videos in the last two months, he has gained 340 thousand views.

