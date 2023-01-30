KMR 2G Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more (MAX version)

Shahid, known for his KMR 2G Gamer channel, is a highly successful Free Fire content creator with over one million subscribers. He provides engaging comparative videos that are appreciated by the Free Fire community.

Shahid's popularity in the game continues to grow. The content creator has more than 450 videos on the channel that have racked up over 227 million views.

KMR 2G Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats and other details

KMR 2G Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 680406836. His stats in the battle royale title as of January 30, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

He has a good K/D ratio all across the team modes (Image via Garena)

The content creator has featured in 3016 solo encounters and has outclassed his opponents 437 times to attain a win rate of 14.48%. He has accrued 7746 eliminations, translating into a K/D ratio of 3.

He has participated in 1436 duo matches and converted 207 into victories, resulting in a win rate of 14.41%. With 3627 frags, the internet celebrity has obtained a K/D ratio of 2.95.

KMR 2G Gamer has acquired 787 Booyahs in 4808 squad matches, with a win rate of 16.36%. He has defeated 12942 opponents, yielding a K/D ratio of 3.22.

BR Ranked stats

He has played squad matches the most in this season (Image via Garena)

KMR 2G Gamer has appeared in 52 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, winning 12 and earning an average win rate of 23.07%. He has chalked up 212 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 5.30.

He has secured eight victories in 56 duo games, contributing towards a win rate of 14.28%. In the process, the YouTuber has eliminated 164 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.42.

KMR 2G Gamer has also won nine out of 62 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 14.51%. He has amassed 240 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.5

Note: The YouTuber's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded while writing this article. These numbers will change as the content creator features more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

SeasonONE guild is led by Bin Zaid (Image via Garena)

KMR 2G Gamer is a member of the SeasonONE guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 60765393. It is led by another popular content creator Bin Zaid.

He is ranked Heroic in BR Ranked Season 31 and Master in CS Ranked Season 17.

Monthly income

The YouTuber's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the YouTube channel's monthly income is expected to lie between $1.6K and $25.2K. Similarly, the year's predictions are estimated to be between $18.9K and $302.4K.

YouTube channel

Shahid began posting Free Fire-related content on his channel in 2020. Despite facing challenges, he grew his subscriber base to over 140,000 by early 2021. However, he ended the year with more than 600k subscribers.

According per Social Blade, he has gained 28k subscribers and 6.299 million views over the last month.

