Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, and more stats in February 2022

Kutty Gokul, a well-known Free Fire YouTuber hailing from India, operates the YouTube channel - Gaming With Kutty Gokul. His videos are in Tamil, and he has amassed a sizable following in recent years.

As of this writing, he is en route to the 1 million subscribers figure, with the count currently standing at 985 thousand. Meanwhile, the total number of views on Kutty Gokul's channel has surpassed 56.92 million views.

Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID, rank and stats

Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID is 821845835. He is placed in Diamond I in BR-Ranked and Gold IV in CS-Ranked.

Listed below are his stats, as of today, 6 February 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has competed in 8179 squad games and has 1902 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 23.25%. He secured 23638 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Meanwhile, he has also featured in 1596 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 360, translating to a win percentage of 22.55%. With 4551 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.68.

The YouTuber has 1058 solo games to his name and has 97 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.16%. In the process, he has 2232 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul played six squad matches and has three kills with a K/D ratio of 0.50 in the ongoing season.

Apart from this, the content creator has participated in eight duo games and has a single victory, possessing a win percentage of 12.50%. He has notched up 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has 3120 appearances in Clash Squad matches and has 2075 wins at a win rate of 66.51%. He has 18723 kills and a KDA of 2.20.

Note: Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire stats will change as she features more matches.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Kutty Gokul creates content in Tamil, and there are currently over 460 videos on his channel. Out of that, the most-watched one has gained over 1.5 million views.

The Social Blade website has gained 24k subscribers and 1.972 million views within the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen