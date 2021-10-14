Latest Free Fire redeem code to get Weapon loot crate today (14 October 2021)

Gun crates are one of the ways that players in Free Fire can obtain impressive and appealing gun skins. This cosmetic is essential not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for the additional benefits it offers in the form of attributes.

These crates can be purchased from the store using diamonds. Furthermore, these are frequently accessible for free during events and more often than not serve as rewards for redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem code and reward for 14 October

Users can also get Winterlands MP40 by opening this crate (Image via Free Fire)

Code: WHAHXTENCKCM

Item: 1x Winterlands Weapon loot crate

Server: The code is limited to users playing on the European server.

Players must be quick to use this code to attain the rewards. Otherwise, they will face the following error message after its expiry: The code is expired or already redeemed.

Steps to be followed to attain rewards through redeem codes

Many Free Fire gamers are now aware that they may only redeem the code if they have linked their ID to one of the services listed on the site. Furthermore, there is a server restriction in the place where only users from a specified region are eligible for the rewards. When players attempt to use codes from a different region, they will encounter an error.

Step 1: In order to use the code, you must first access the official Free Fire website. You may click on this link to visit the website.

Players can sign in to proceed ahead (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You will be presented with numerous options for signing into your ID once you land on the webpage.

Step 3: After you have successfully signed in to your Free Fire account, insert the code of your region into the text field.

Step 4: You can press the confirm button to complete the entire redemption process.

After collecting the reward, players can open it from the vault (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can boot up Free Fire and head to the mail system to collect the loot crate. You can then open this for a themed gun skin from the mail system.

