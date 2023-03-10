LevelUp 007's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Samuel Lima, aka LevelUp 007, is one of Brazil’s most popular Free Fire personalities. He was part of the Corinthians team that won the Free Fire World Series 2019 and has since gained a significant following on his YouTube channel, where he regularly streams the battle royale title.

The internet star currently has 2.99 million subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 122 million. His popularity in the game's community is evident from his 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

LevelUp 007’s Free Fire ID and stats

LevelUp 007’s Free Fire ID is 134356044, and his ID level in the game is 78. He is the leader of the LEVELREVELA☆ guild, whose Guild ID is 2038761955.

The content creator currently ranks Master in both BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17. The stats that he maintains in the game are listed below:

BR Career

LevelUp 007's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

LevelUp 007 has played 6160 solo games in Free Fire and has bettered his foes in 859 matches, possessing a win rate of 13.94%. He has accumulated 21659 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The streamer has played 4828 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 751 games, translating to a win rate of 15.55%. There are 15389 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.77.

The YouTuber has also participated in 10828 squad matches and has secured 2138 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 19.74%. He has registered 27132 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

BR Ranked

LevelUp 007's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

LevelUp 007 has competed in 459 solo matches in the current ranked season and has 94 victories, converting to a win rate of 20.47%. With 2750 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.53.

Samuel Lira has engaged in 69 duo games and has six first-place finishes, giving way to a win rate of 8.69%. He has 196 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

LevelUp 007 has played 395 squad matches and has 62 wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.69%. He has bagged 1660 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Note: LevelUp007’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article, and they are expected to change as he participates in more matches.

LevelUp 007’s monthly income

These are the details about LevelUp 007's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

LevelUp 007’s monthly income through his YouTube channel lies between $406 and $6.5K. His yearly earnings are expected to range from $4.9K to $78K. (Source: Social Blade)

LevelUp 007’s YouTube channel

LevelUp 007 has built a reputation for himself by regularly streaming Free Fire for several years. His YouTube channel boasts 596 uploads, with the most popular video garnering 3.3 million views.

Social Blade reports that LevelUp 007 has gained 20,000 subscribers in the last 30 days, and his view count has grown by 1.626 million in the same period. In addition to his main channel, Samuel Lira has also launched the Levelup Shorts channel, which currently has 442 subscribers.

