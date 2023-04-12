Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) Season 9: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) Season 9, one of Brazil's most anticipated events, will be held over the course of four months, starting on April 15. Garena has implemented certain changes for this iteration as only 18 teams will be participating. The first phase, called the Regular Season, will be conducted from April 15-July 31, with the top 12 making it to the Grand Finale.

During the 48-matchday stage, a total of 288 bouts will be organized in a round-robin format among these 18 squads to select the finalists. The much-anticipated finals will occur on August 5.

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 9 invited teams

Garena has divided these 18 Brazilian teams into three groups of six each.

Group A

Corinthians Fluxo São Paulo eSports E1 SPORTS Black Dragons e-Sports Meta Gaming

Group B

Keyd Stars XIS paiN Gaming Amazon Cripz INTZ God E-Sports

Group C

LOUD W7M Esports Team Solid Miners.gg Magic Squad MIBR

The opening day on Friday will see a clash between Group A and B over six matches. The scoring system will remain the same, with no changes having been made to the distribution of placement points.

Defending champion Vivo Keyd has recruited two former TSM players Raone7 and Federal7 in the lineup ahead of the Free Fire competition. Two veterans, Deadgod and Modestia, left after two years with the organization.

Vivo was the runner-up in the Free Fire World Series of 2022. General and Nand09 have played a vital role in the team and will be influential in the upcoming battle.

LOUD, a reputed Brazilian team, has signed Draxx, who was previously a member of the LBFF 8 runner-up Magic Squad. The side claimed the eighth spot in the previous season, after being crowned champion of the seventh iteration.

Fluxo, owned by Nobru and Cerol, signed Modestia and MT7 earlier this year and will focus on getting back to impressive form as the fan-favorite side did not have a podium finish in 2022. Magic Squad has added three new players, Yago, Erick11, and But, to its lineup after the departure of ITALO, DRAXX7, and GODKILL.

With the 2023 Free Fire World Series set for November, the upcoming LBFF season will serve as a crucial opportunity for these Brazilian teams to gain momentum. Garena has not yet made any official announcements about the prize pool and further allocations from the event.

