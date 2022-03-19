List of best Android apps for earning free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Given the fact that diamonds are required for most transactions in Free Fire MAX, they have emerged as the most valuable resource within the battle royale title. Inasmuch, in-game currency is essential for participating in events to purchase characters, alter player names, and more.

Hence, there is a high demand for diamonds among the players, but users must spend real money to acquire diamonds. Paying for premium in-game currency is not a viable option for every player, which brings up the question of free premium in-game currency.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion. Additionally, users should go through the terms of service and privacy policy of the applications before utilizing them.

Best applications to get Free Fire MAX diamonds

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay may be a good option (Image via Google Play Store)

Poll Pay is a popular survey application that is used by a number of players. Users must download and register for the application to answer surveys to earn a balance. Gamers may then swap their balance for PayPal credits, Amazon gift cards, and a variety of other goodies.

The application is rated 4.4 on Google Opinion Rewards and has over 5 million installs.

2) Booyah

Watch to Win evetns can provide Free Fire MAX diamonds as well (Image via Garena)

Booyah is essentially a video sharing platform developed by Garena. It conducts a variety of events and contests that allow players to win a variety of freebies, including costumes, skins, characters, and occasionally gift cards in addition to diamonds.

Gamers need to bind their Free Fire MAX ID with the platform to participate in the events. Booyah Watch to Win is underway, and gamers need to watch any live stream for 60 minutes to win one of the following items: Paleolithic Bundle, Wasteland Roamer Bundle, Mad Stranger Bundle and more.

Since these are only contests, gamers only have a chance to attain the rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards stands out among the numerous applications available to earn in-game currency. Users must install the application and set up their profiles to get surveys. Answering these will net them Google Play Credit.

These credits can be utilized to top-up diamonds. Generally, many players consider it a good idea to purchase a membership or utilize a Special Airdrop to get the highest value for their credit.

