How to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds for cheap via membership (March 2022)

Diamonds are expensive for many players, leading to them searching for cheaper solutions (Image via Sportskeeda)
Diamonds are expensive for many players, leading to them searching for cheaper solutions (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Mar 17, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Most games feature in-game currencies to facilitate transactions, and Free Fire MAX is no exception. Garena’s flagship title has two primary ones: Gold and Diamonds, with the latter being necessary to obtain the majority of the premium items like skins and more.

However, diamonds aren’t free and must be purchased using real money. Nonetheless, it isn’t feasible for everyone, prompting them to look for other methods to give them this particular currency at a lower cost. One of the best options for such users is to put the ‘Membership’ system into use.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get diamonds for cheap through membership

The membership system in the game has been in place for quite some time. But following the OB30 update, it was completely overhauled, resulting in players receiving better rewards upon their purchase.

At the moment, there are two types available in Free Fire MAX: weekly and monthly, each of which offers its own set of benefits. To acquire them within the game, users must pay INR 159 and INR 799.

The following are the detailed benefits of the memberships:

Weekly

  • 450 total diamonds (100 directly + 350 to redeemed daily, i.e., 50 diamonds per day)
  • Special Weekly Member Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 8x Universal EP Badge
  • 1x Second Chance

Monthly

  • 2600 diamonds (500 directly + 2100 to be redeemed daily, i.e., 70 diamonds per day)
  • Special Monthly Member Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 60x Universal EP Badge
  • 5x Second Chance
  • Weapon Skin Gift Box

Compared to regular top-ups in the game, the prices mentioned above provide a better value. Additionally, if both memberships are bought together by players, they will be able to receive the benefits of Super VIP.

Steps to buying a membership

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the ‘Membership’ button beside the ‘Diamond’ icon.

Step 2: They should then choose between the two memberships that show up on their screens.

The desired membership can be bought (Image via Garena)
The desired membership can be bought (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers must complete the payment to acquire the corresponding one.

Additionally, users who wish to obtain diamonds at a lesser cost can do so by taking advantage of super airdrops.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
