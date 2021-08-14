List of Free Fire 4th anniversary rewards leaked so far

With Free Fire's 4th anniversary celebration scheduled for August, the developers are expected to host various events to keep users engaged throughout the month. Gamers are enthusiastic about the exclusive items they will be able to procure, which would otherwise not be attainable without diamonds.

Although Garena has not announced the event dates and rewards yet, several leaks have already emerged, sparking the players' interest. Recently, a popular data miner in the Free Fire community, Knightclown, leaked several details, including the calendar for the India server.

Note: Leaked rewards are subject to change and may or may not be included in the 4th-anniversary event.

Free Fire 4th anniversary leaked rewards

Players can identify images of several items from the leaked calendar by Knightclown. The exact names of the items nor the method of procuring them have been revealed or leaked. Some of them are:

Bundle and parachute skin

The exclusive bundle will likely be part of the '4th Anniversary Party', which will run for over two weeks starting 20 August.

On the other hand, the parachute skin is likely to be part of the Anniversary Quiz that will go live on 20 August and be available until 29 August.

Free character

Thiva character (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has already announced that Thiva would be provided to the users for free on 28 August. The same has been highlighted in the leaks about the character.

Accordingly, players will just have to sign in on the given day to acquire the exclusive character.

Cube Fragments

Cube Fragments are needed for Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

100 Cube Fragments from the Magic Cube are also available, which gamers can use to redeem exclusive bundles from the store. As per the leaked calendar, it is believed that they will get this fragment for playing games on the peak day of the celebrations.

Vouchers

The calendar shows multiple vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

Multiple vouchers will be up for grabs. The calendar showcases the Gold Royale Voucher as part of the CS Cup Challenge 2.0, while the Diamond Royale is for Exchange Tokens.

Monster Truck and pet skin

The Monster Truck skin will supposedly be part of the Booyah Now event starting on the peak day.

Additionally, the CS Cup Challenge 2.0 on the calendar appears to have multiple rewards. One of these seems to be for Detective Panda and is allegedly the Panda Heist skin.

