List of Free Fire Advance Server features to expect in OB39 update

Garena Free Fire’s latest update, OB39, is rolling out in a few weeks. With the advanced servers out now, leaks have started to come one after the other.

Developer Garena incorporated a new version of Free Fire a few months back, vastly improving the gameplay experience. The upcoming 0B39 update will conclude the revamp in a few weeks. Hence, the excitement around this latest update is ramping up.

The Advance Server opened on March 10 and will conclude by March 16. The expected release date of the 0B39 update version is between March 23 and 25.

In this article, we’ll update you with some of the latest leaks around the upcoming 0B39 update in Free Fire.

Free Fire OB39 Update: Latest Leaks and Features

Changes in Maps

Three prominent changes can be seen on the Bermuda map in Free Fire’s advanced server. Minute changes have been made at the top base of Sniper Towers. The cover given to players on top of Sniper Towers has been reduced to a great degree.

Secondly, adjustments have been made to the landing spots of Pochinok and Mill. The Stairs of the Mill have changed. In certain sections of Pochinok, houses were covered with fences, but they have been converted into wooden blocks.

The third big adjustment is related to Gloo walls. Players can no longer climb up their Gloo walls. This is a big blow to a section of gamers who perform certain tricks by climbing up on their Gloo walls.

Recording option added for streamers

Now you can record your gameplay by simply sliding the Lobby Recording button in Settings (Image via Fact Storage/YouTube)

In its latest update, Garena has added a recording feature on its advanced server for those who want to record their gameplay. Head to the settings section and click on the Recordings tab. You’ll notice a new feature called Lobby Recording added to the list. Tap on it to start recording your gameplay hours on the go.

Super-revival token

In addition to the revival tokens, an option has been added to the Vending Machines. If you revive your teammates through the super-revival tokens, they’ll revive with a UPM, Level 2 vests, and helmets.

New Landing spots added to the Kalahari map

Names of many landing spots on the Kalahari map has been changed (Image via Fact Storage/YouTube)

The Kalahari map has been revamped. Names of certain landing spots have changed, and new landing spots have cropped up, like The Maze, Confinement, Old Hampton, and Foundation.

New Character – Alvaro “Rageblast”

A brand-new character named Alvaro has been added to the roster. Alvaro has the unique passive ability of Splitz Blitz. He is a specialist when it comes to detonating grenades. His passive ability will split a thrown grenade into three parts. Each split-up part causes 30 percent damage to the original grenade.

Getting hold of Alvaro is a surefire way to knock down a group of enemies taking cover. The new character’s Splitz Blitz ability seems perfect for group fights, as his split-up grenades will bring additional firepower into Free Fire’s battle arena.

Character level-ups have been removed

Garena has removed all the character leveling-up features in Free Fire from the 0B39 advance server onwards. Now, all characters will be leveled-up automatically through a revamped leveling-up system. All you need to do is complete certain missions by participating in battle-royale matches.

New Character – Orion

Yet another powerful addition to the roster is a character named Orion. He has the powerful passive ability Crimson Crush, which replaces EP 300 Crimson Energy.

Once Orion consumes the 150 Crimson Energy, protection is activated for three seconds, during which you and your teammates cannot take damage. While attacking enemies will absorb 15HP from enemies.

If used correctly in Free Fire’s battle arenas, Orion’s Crimson Crunch may be the deciding factor in crucial team encounters.

The OB39 update of Free Fire is expected to bring many exciting changes and features. The ones mentioned above are just a few of the many changes expected in the upcoming update. Several other minor changes include changes in the color and texture of Level 2 and Level 1 vests. Changes in the color palate of some buildings and many more such minute changes are coming up in Free Fire's OB39 update.

