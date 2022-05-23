×
List of Free Fire and FF MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers in 2022

Redeem codes are the quickest ways to get rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
Aniket Thakkar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified May 23, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Free Fire and FF MAX players usually have a difficult time finding a code that works for their server. This is because codes often have limited validity, either in terms of the number of times they can be used or expiration date, requiring users to utilize them swiftly.

Once they have found a working code, it can be redeemed within minutes from the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards in their account. Consequently, these are ranked among the top free ways to acquire freebies, which often include gun crates, vouchers, and even diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and as a result, gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire and FF MAX redeem code for diamonds, vouchers, and crate

One of the previously released redeem codes in the game (Image via Garena)
Diamonds

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

  • 9EHEENMRY32U
  • SSUPTVP3HV9X
  • 22NSM7UGSZM7
  • WJZDJ8HQRJAK
  • 53M955JG4KTD
  • 94UBT7YAGUHZ
  • FFPL72XC2SWE
  • FJHMP4KVEMV9
  • SCHVRR6U7B2V
  • UBB4UFUHBD9P
  • AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK
  • 6WMZNEWYFMTK
  • DM7Z79JEA896
  • JZEWA4GYQDWV
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • CKU7XZ2UXYPP
  • HAYATOAVU76V

Crates

  • KNNAAMTJSMWS
  • MCP23YRXQW6Y
  • TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4
  • GQ3UCHMBCVM9
  • E7FPND427X68
  • XT2SMB3YDWE2
  • RHW2YWQ4YDPH
  • MCP333AYPT28
  • UHEVKNBJCRFP
  • 49AF8WKGNCW6
  • RDQUJFMV8FWV
  • SGBEATZB3VPR
  • C7QJDSV9779Q
  • SGBEATZKVSVA
  • MCP43PAETNJD
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • ETH8WN8S4YSV
  • 3HSZDHVXGX6B
  • SGBEATZSD85N
  • SEKQFDP89JVK
  • M9NXQGVPF2AV
  • TDNDM4K2HSEP
  • VM4P9K2XYDKF
  • G35UKAJJVGJ5
  • B6Q8VY2TJUCM
  • 7BTQH3ZX92AH
  • 8HKNP6QR723U
  • FFCP9MH2QSJK
  • SGBEATZJ682R
  • FF11MB2C3DTG
  • QCCQ6VVRK6HD
  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF
  • 38YVUW6WUJUT
  • XTZB89PPY7HC
  • HEN2EERBRZ3N
  • QD9SZ5U3NJ99
  • M2W7EEM4UWXD

Note: These codes may or may not work due to expiration or server restrictions.

Steps to collect the rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Even for new players, obtaining rewards through redeem codes is not the most challenging task. Gamers may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Players should first access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any device. They may even use the link given below:

Website: Click here

However, even before visiting, players must ensure that they are not using a guest account, as these cannot be used to redeem the rewards. Guest IDs can be linked directly through the game's settings within a few minutes.

Gamers are required to sign in to use the code (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Once on the webpage, users will need to sign in to their account via one of the six available options.

Enter one of the working codes and click confirm (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Next, users can carefully enter the alphanumeric redeem code or paste it directly.

Step 4: Finally, they can click the confirm button, and FF players will redeem the code.

However, the code must belong to their region and must not have expired, and only then will the rewards be delivered.

Step 5: Gamers can load their accounts and collect the items through the mailbox.

In case of any error, the rewards will not be provided, and they will eventually have to wait for the release of new ones.

Edited by R. Elahi
