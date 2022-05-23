List of Free Fire and FF MAX redeem codes for free diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers in 2022

Free Fire and FF MAX players usually have a difficult time finding a code that works for their server. This is because codes often have limited validity, either in terms of the number of times they can be used or expiration date, requiring users to utilize them swiftly.

Once they have found a working code, it can be redeemed within minutes from the official Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards in their account. Consequently, these are ranked among the top free ways to acquire freebies, which often include gun crates, vouchers, and even diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and as a result, gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire and FF MAX redeem code for diamonds, vouchers, and crate

One of the previously released redeem codes in the game (Image via Garena)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

9EHEENMRY32U

SSUPTVP3HV9X

22NSM7UGSZM7

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

53M955JG4KTD

94UBT7YAGUHZ

FFPL72XC2SWE

FJHMP4KVEMV9

SCHVRR6U7B2V

UBB4UFUHBD9P

AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK

6WMZNEWYFMTK

DM7Z79JEA896

JZEWA4GYQDWV

B3G7A22TWDR7X

CKU7XZ2UXYPP

HAYATOAVU76V

Crates

KNNAAMTJSMWS

MCP23YRXQW6Y

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

GQ3UCHMBCVM9

E7FPND427X68

XT2SMB3YDWE2

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

MCP333AYPT28

UHEVKNBJCRFP

49AF8WKGNCW6

RDQUJFMV8FWV

SGBEATZB3VPR

C7QJDSV9779Q

SGBEATZKVSVA

MCP43PAETNJD

WCMERVCMUSZ9

ETH8WN8S4YSV

3HSZDHVXGX6B

SGBEATZSD85N

SEKQFDP89JVK

M9NXQGVPF2AV

TDNDM4K2HSEP

VM4P9K2XYDKF

G35UKAJJVGJ5

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

7BTQH3ZX92AH

8HKNP6QR723U

FFCP9MH2QSJK

SGBEATZJ682R

FF11MB2C3DTG

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

4PVBSRG9ETBF

38YVUW6WUJUT

XTZB89PPY7HC

HEN2EERBRZ3N

QD9SZ5U3NJ99

M2W7EEM4UWXD

Note: These codes may or may not work due to expiration or server restrictions.

Steps to collect the rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Even for new players, obtaining rewards through redeem codes is not the most challenging task. Gamers may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Players should first access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any device. They may even use the link given below:

Website: Click here

However, even before visiting, players must ensure that they are not using a guest account, as these cannot be used to redeem the rewards. Guest IDs can be linked directly through the game's settings within a few minutes.

Gamers are required to sign in to use the code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the webpage, users will need to sign in to their account via one of the six available options.

Enter one of the working codes and click confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, users can carefully enter the alphanumeric redeem code or paste it directly.

Step 4: Finally, they can click the confirm button, and FF players will redeem the code.

However, the code must belong to their region and must not have expired, and only then will the rewards be delivered.

Step 5: Gamers can load their accounts and collect the items through the mailbox.

In case of any error, the rewards will not be provided, and they will eventually have to wait for the release of new ones.

