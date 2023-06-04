List of all Free Fire MAX Achievements in OB40 version

The new Achievement System was incorporated into Free Fire MAX as part of the OB40 update that went live a few days back. The game features 40 such announcements, in addition to a few Easter Eggs, which are then separated into three categories – Battle, Collector, and Career. Each achievement has three stages. Upon satisfying the said conditions, players will receive the corresponding Achievement Points alongside any applicable reward.
Here is a detailed look at all the in-game achievements alongside the corresponding requirements that players must fulfill to unlock them in Free Fire MAX.
Free Fire MAX offers about 40 achievements
Alongside the new Achievements in Free Fire MAX, Garena has introduced accompanying Achievement Titles, which are displayed on the players’ profiles. These are available in three rarities – rare, epic, and mythic. Players can obtain them by meeting the corresponding requirements.
Here is a detailed look at all the achievements in Free Fire MAX's OB40 update and their corresponding stages:
In the Blink of an Eye
- 365 days since creating your Free Fire account
- 730 days since creating your Free Fire account
- 1461 days since creating your Free Fire account
Work Hard Play Hard
- Reach Level 20
- Reach Level 50
- Reach Leve 80 (Title – Old ‘n’ Gold)
Out of My Way!
- Eliminate 30 players
- Eliminate 200 players
- Eliminate 800 players (Title – Eliminator)
Headshot Machine
- Headshot 50 players
- Headshot 200 players (Title – Headhunter)
- Headshot 600 players (Title – Headexpert)
BR Veteran
- Play BR-Ranked 5 times
- Play BR-Ranked 30 times
- Play BR-Ranked 100 times
CS Veteran
- Play CS-Ranked 5 times
- Play CS-Ranked 30 times
- Play CS-Ranked 100 times
Connect the World
- Have 50 friends
- Have 120 friends
- Have 200 friends (Well-Connected)
Wander No More
- Join a guild
Like Me? Love Me!
- Receive 1000 likes
- Receive 3000 likes
- Receive 5000 likes
I’m Full of Characters
- Own 10 characters
- Own 30 characters
- Own 50 characters (Title – Polymath)
Pet Utopia
- Own 5 pets
- Own 15 pets
- Own 25 pets
Am I Emotional?
- Own 20 emotes
- Own 50 emotes
- Own 100 emotes (Title – Actor)
Dramatic Entrance
- Own 2 arrival Animation
- Own 4 arrival Animation
- Own 8 arrival Animation
The Great Connoisseur
- Own 2 Evo guns
- Own 6 Evo guns (Title – Evo-lution)
- Own 12 Evo guns (Title – Evo King)
Live Saver
- Successfully help up 20 teammates
- Successfully help up 50 teammates
- Successfully help up 150 teammates
A Benevolent Heart
- Successfully revive 15 teammates
- Successfully revive 35 teammates
- Successfully revive 100 teammates (Title – Resurrector)
Booyah Pro
- Booyah 1 time in BR-Ranked
- Booyah 10 times in BR-Ranked
- Booyah 30 times in BR-Ranked
Star Chaser
- Booyah 15 times in CS-Ranked
- Booyah 35 times in CS-Ranked
- Booyah 100 times in CS-Ranked
Treasure Hunter
- Unlock 2 Arsenals in BR mode
- Unlock 10 Arsenals in BR mode
- Unlock 30 Arsenals in BR mode
Patience is a Virtue
- Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 2 times
- Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 10 times
- Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 30 times
My Name, Carry
- Become MVP 5 times in CS mode
- Become MVP 15 times in CS mode
- Become MVP 50 times in CS mode
The Art of Gunplay
- Own 3 Advanced mastery guns
- Own 5 Advanced mastery guns
- Own 10 Advanced mastery guns
BR Famous Gunner
- Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 5 times
- Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 25 times
- Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 50 times
CS Famous Gunner
- Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 5 times
- Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 25 times
- Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 50 times
Rifle Thru All Areas
- Own 20 rifle skins
- Own 40 rifle skins
- Own 60 rifle skins
Rapid Fire
- Own 20 SMG skins
- Own 40 SMG skins
- Own 60 SMG skins
In Your Face
- Own 10 Shotgun skins
- Own 20 Shotgun skins
- Own 30 Shotgun skins
Splendid Game Changer
- Own 2 Machine Gun skins
- Own 6 Machine Gun skins
- Own 12 Machine Gun skins
A Bright Marksman
- Own 5 Marksman Rifle skins
- Own 15 Marksman Rifle skins
- Own 25 Marksman Rifle skins
Beauty From a Distance
- Own 5 Sniper Rifle skins
- Own 15 Sniper Rifle skins
- Own 25 Sniper Rifle skins
Born with Colors
- Own 5 Pistol skins
- Own 15 Pistol skins
- Own 25 Pistol skins
Come Closer
- Own 20 Melee weapon skins
- Own 40 Melee weapon skins
- Own 60 Melee weapon skins
My Colorful Safeguard
- Own 10 Gloo Wall skins
- Own 25 Gloo Wall skins
- Own 40 Gloo Wall skins
Fist Bump!
- Own 2 fist skins
- Own 4 fist skins
- Own 8 fist skins
Bloom of Vividity
- Own 10 grenade skins
- Own 25 grenade skins
- Own 40 grenade skins
The Fittest Survivor
- Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 1 time
- Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 3 times
- Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 10 times (Title – BR Hero)
Star Dominator
- Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 1 time
- Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 3 times
- Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 10 times (Title – CS Hero)
Boom Boom Boom!
- Triple Kill with grenades 1 time
- Triple Kill with grenades 5 time
- Triple Kill with grenades 10 time (Title – Boom Master)
Oops Blast You!
- Quadra Kill with grenades 1 time
- Quadra Kill with grenades 5 times
- Quadra Kill with grenades 10 time (Title – Boom Artist)
Spread my Wings ‘N Fly
- Own 2 skywings
- Own 4 skywings
- Own 8 skywings
The Achievement Points are of immense importance as Free Fire MAX players can use them to unlock a plethora of rewards like avatars, banners, emotes, and more.
