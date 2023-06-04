List of all Free Fire MAX Achievements in OB40 version

The new Achievement System was incorporated into Free Fire MAX as part of the OB40 update that went live a few days back. The game features 40 such announcements, in addition to a few Easter Eggs, which are then separated into three categories – Battle, Collector, and Career. Each achievement has three stages. Upon satisfying the said conditions, players will receive the corresponding Achievement Points alongside any applicable reward.

Here is a detailed look at all the in-game achievements alongside the corresponding requirements that players must fulfill to unlock them in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX offers about 40 achievements

Free Fire has a long list of achievements for players to unlock (Image via Garena)

Alongside the new Achievements in Free Fire MAX, Garena has introduced accompanying Achievement Titles, which are displayed on the players’ profiles. These are available in three rarities – rare, epic, and mythic. Players can obtain them by meeting the corresponding requirements.

Here is a detailed look at all the achievements in Free Fire MAX's OB40 update and their corresponding stages:

In the Blink of an Eye

365 days since creating your Free Fire account

730 days since creating your Free Fire account

1461 days since creating your Free Fire account

Work Hard Play Hard

Reach Level 20

Reach Level 50

Reach Leve 80 (Title – Old ‘n’ Gold)

Out of My Way!

Eliminate 30 players

Eliminate 200 players

Eliminate 800 players (Title – Eliminator)

Headshot Machine

Headshot 50 players

Headshot 200 players (Title – Headhunter)

Headshot 600 players (Title – Headexpert)

BR Veteran

Play BR-Ranked 5 times

Play BR-Ranked 30 times

Play BR-Ranked 100 times

CS Veteran

Play CS-Ranked 5 times

Play CS-Ranked 30 times

Play CS-Ranked 100 times

Connect the World

Have 50 friends

Have 120 friends

Have 200 friends (Well-Connected)

Wander No More

Join a guild

Like Me? Love Me!

Receive 1000 likes

Receive 3000 likes

Receive 5000 likes

I’m Full of Characters

Own 10 characters

Own 30 characters

Own 50 characters (Title – Polymath)

Pet Utopia

Own 5 pets

Own 15 pets

Own 25 pets

Am I Emotional?

Own 20 emotes

Own 50 emotes

Own 100 emotes (Title – Actor)

Dramatic Entrance

Own 2 arrival Animation

Own 4 arrival Animation

Own 8 arrival Animation

The Great Connoisseur

Own 2 Evo guns

Own 6 Evo guns (Title – Evo-lution)

Own 12 Evo guns (Title – Evo King)

Live Saver

Successfully help up 20 teammates

Successfully help up 50 teammates

Successfully help up 150 teammates

A Benevolent Heart

Successfully revive 15 teammates

Successfully revive 35 teammates

Successfully revive 100 teammates (Title – Resurrector)

Booyah Pro

Booyah 1 time in BR-Ranked

Booyah 10 times in BR-Ranked

Booyah 30 times in BR-Ranked

Star Chaser

Booyah 15 times in CS-Ranked

Booyah 35 times in CS-Ranked

Booyah 100 times in CS-Ranked

Treasure Hunter

Unlock 2 Arsenals in BR mode

Unlock 10 Arsenals in BR mode

Unlock 30 Arsenals in BR mode

Patience is a Virtue

Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 2 times

Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 10 times

Unlocked all phases of the Defense Airdrop 30 times

My Name, Carry

Become MVP 5 times in CS mode

Become MVP 15 times in CS mode

Become MVP 50 times in CS mode

The Art of Gunplay

Own 3 Advanced mastery guns

Own 5 Advanced mastery guns

Own 10 Advanced mastery guns

BR Famous Gunner

Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 5 times

Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 25 times

Obtain BR – Weapon Glory Titles 50 times

CS Famous Gunner

Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 5 times

Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 25 times

Obtain CS – Weapon Glory Titles 50 times

Rifle Thru All Areas

Own 20 rifle skins

Own 40 rifle skins

Own 60 rifle skins

Rapid Fire

Own 20 SMG skins

Own 40 SMG skins

Own 60 SMG skins

In Your Face

Own 10 Shotgun skins

Own 20 Shotgun skins

Own 30 Shotgun skins

Splendid Game Changer

Own 2 Machine Gun skins

Own 6 Machine Gun skins

Own 12 Machine Gun skins

A Bright Marksman

Own 5 Marksman Rifle skins

Own 15 Marksman Rifle skins

Own 25 Marksman Rifle skins

Beauty From a Distance

Own 5 Sniper Rifle skins

Own 15 Sniper Rifle skins

Own 25 Sniper Rifle skins

Born with Colors

Own 5 Pistol skins

Own 15 Pistol skins

Own 25 Pistol skins

Come Closer

Own 20 Melee weapon skins

Own 40 Melee weapon skins

Own 60 Melee weapon skins

My Colorful Safeguard

Own 10 Gloo Wall skins

Own 25 Gloo Wall skins

Own 40 Gloo Wall skins

Fist Bump!

Own 2 fist skins

Own 4 fist skins

Own 8 fist skins

Bloom of Vividity

Own 10 grenade skins

Own 25 grenade skins

Own 40 grenade skins

The Fittest Survivor

Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 1 time

Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 3 times

Reach Heroic in BR-Ranked 10 times (Title – BR Hero)

Star Dominator

Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 1 time

Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 3 times

Reach Heroic in CS-Ranked 10 times (Title – CS Hero)

Boom Boom Boom!

Triple Kill with grenades 1 time

Triple Kill with grenades 5 time

Triple Kill with grenades 10 time (Title – Boom Master)

Oops Blast You!

Quadra Kill with grenades 1 time

Quadra Kill with grenades 5 times

Quadra Kill with grenades 10 time (Title – Boom Artist)

Spread my Wings ‘N Fly

Own 2 skywings

Own 4 skywings

Own 8 skywings

The Achievement Points are of immense importance as Free Fire MAX players can use them to unlock a plethora of rewards like avatars, banners, emotes, and more.

