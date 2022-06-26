List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Indian server (2022)

Players' quest for cosmetics in Free Fire MAX is never-ending, with many looking to expand their extensive collections. These require the usage of diamonds on most occasions, which is rarely a feasible option for the majority of the game's player base.

As a result, the search for free items is always on in the battle royale title with events that require them to complete missions to get the rewards. They often narrow their search to redeem codes that are generally deemed a more accessible alternative to acquiring freebies.

Gamers must redeem the code directly through the official Rewards Redemption Site to receive the items in their account. Read through to find the Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for the Indian server.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Indian server

Yagami's Gift was also released through a redeem code (Image via Garena)

FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points FFPLWIEDUSNH – Bonus 10 Points FFPLIWUWUNSH – Bonus 10 Points FFPLWHSYDQQM – Triple Captain HAYATOAVU76V – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher FFPL72XC2SWE – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox FFPLWERNSHLT – Triple Captain FFPLOJEUFHSI – Triple Captain FFPLPQLAMXNS – Triple Captain

Note: These codes may or may not work due to expiry. Additionally, a few codes were designed to be used through the special event interface.

Steps to make use of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Before proceeding with the exact steps involved in the redemption process, players must ensure that their accounts are linked to their in-game accounts.

Gamers can follow the set of instructions outlined in the following section to utilize the redeem code and receive free rewards:

Step 1: Start by opening a web browser and searching "Rewards Redemption Site." With fake websites being on the internet, gamers have to stay cautious. They may also click on the link below to access the official website.

Website to use redeem codes: Click here.

First and foremost, it is important to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can sign in after they have landed on the game's official redemption website.

This is the only reason players with guest accounts are ineligible for the rewards. They may proceed ahead with one of the six available options to sign in and take the next step in the process. Moreover, those using guest IDs will also have the option to bind their account through the general section of the game's settings.

Paste the redeem code or carefully type it in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players successfully log in, they may paste the redeem code.

Players must ensure that the code has not expired and belongs to their region. Suppose the Free Fire MAX redeem code has turned invalid or is released for another region. In that case, gamers will face an error with no possible way to overcome it.

Step 4: Click the confirm button to claim the code. A dialog box will appear notifying them of the redemption status – whether it was successful or not, click "OK."

The rewards can be collected through the mailbox (Image via Garena)

In the event of a successful redemption, the items are generally delivered to the account within 24 hours. These can be collected through the mailbox and equipped through the relevant section.

