List of Free Fire redeem codes for April 2022: Get free diamonds, characters, and crates

There are many exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire, and gamers generally desire to acquire them within the game. However, they aren’t provided for free in most cases and require diamonds to be purchased.

Since many people cannot afford to buy the in-game currency to obtain items, they turn to alternate methods. Two of the most popular alternatives are events and redeem codes.

While events can be rewarding, they also involve a significant amount of effort. This is why many gamers prefer to use redeem codes that are simple to utilize and can provide rewards with little effort.

The following section lists out some codes that users can try utilizing this month.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive diamonds, characters, and crates (April 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Crates

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

2BEMBE4TXU4P

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PK95JK8QWK4X

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFBCAC836MAC

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

What is the Rewards Redemption Site?

The Rewards Redemption Site is a website that Free Fire’s developers have created for the sole purpose of allowing players to use redeem codes. Individuals simply need to sign in with the platform linked to their in-game accounts and then input the code into the text box provided.

Users can access the Rewards Redemption Site by visiting this link.

Steps to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

On the redemption site, one of these options must be used by players to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users can then complete the login procedure. Upon doing so, a text box will appear on their screen.

The redeem code can be carefully entered and then the players can tap 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redeem code can be entered, and gamers can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

Once done successfully, individuals can visit the in-game mail section to claim the corresponding rewards. Users should not panic if the items aren’t sent immediately, as the procedure can take up to 24 hours.

