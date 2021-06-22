List of Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server released by Garena this week

Players often look forward to the release of new Free Fire redeem codes by Garena. For many, this is their only chance to get exclusive items for free, which they couldn't have purchased otherwise. These are given out on the game's official handles and live streams.

However, all these codes are limited to a particular server and cannot be used otherwise. An error message will appear if a user attempts to use the code meant for another server:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Free Fire India server redeem codes released this week

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server, alongside the corresponding rewards:

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX - 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Note: If a player experiences an error message during the redemption process, stating that the code is valid or redeemed implies that the code has expired. In addition, these codes can only be used by players on the Indian server.

Also read: Garena Free Fire top-up via Games Kharido: How to get 100% bonus on diamonds

Steps for using Free Fire India server redeem codes

Step 1: Free Fire has a specific website for players to redeem the code. Users can visit it here.

The available methods to log in include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID and Twitter

Step 2: They should sign in to their respective Free Fire IDs. This is a mandatory step as those with guest IDs will not be able to claim rewards. Then they can bind their guest accounts with Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID, thus enabling them to use the code.

Enter the redeem code intended for the server in the text field.

Step 3: Gamers have to enter the Free Fire code in the text field. They must only enter the code that is meant for their server and press confirm.

Once they have successfully used the code, the items will be added to their account soon. Users will be able to collect it from the mail section with 24 hours.

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer