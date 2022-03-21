List of Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 so far (21 March)

Free Fire redemption codes address the issues that some players may have with events requiring the completion of tasks that are not always easy to do, at least for novices. In the case of redeem codes, users need to enter them on the official website to get the rewards in their accounts.

The developers release these codes through their official handles and streams. The list of obtainable items through the redemption codes can encompass everything from outfits to emotes within the game while including small quantities of diamonds on special occasions.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from downloading or accessing it.

Free Fire redeem codes released so far in 2022

SGBEATZKVSVA

9EHEENMRY32U

FFPLWHSYDQQM

22NSM7UGSZM7

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

94UBT7YAGUHZ

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XT2SMB3YDWE2

FFPLPQLAMXNS

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

UHEVKNBJCRFP

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

FFPLWERNSHLT

UBB4UFUHBD9P

53M955JG4KTD

3HSZDHVXGX6B

SGBEATZJ682R

WJ7AGANR8ASK

8HKNP6QR723U

JZEWA4GYQDWV

FFPLOJEUFHSI

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

SCHVRR6U7B2V

SGBEATZSD85N

C7QJDSV9779Q

FFPLIWUWUNSH

FFPL72XC2SWE

4PVBSRG9ETBF

TDNDM4K2HSEP

FJHMP4KVEMV9

FFCP9MH2QSJK

7BTQH3ZX92AH

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FF119MB3PFA5

SFS29ERU9TDS

SGBEATZB3VPR

FFCPNZ34BZJW

SSUPTVP3HV9X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

DM7Z79JEA896

E7FPND427X68

MCP23YRXQW6Y

AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK

CKU7XZ2UXYPP

Note: These codes are released throughout the year and may or may not function.

Steps to collect rewards using redeem codes

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. This link will take readers directly to the webpage.

According to a notice on the website, gamers with guest accounts cannot redeem their rewards. Hence, they may have to bind their account to one of the available options.

Step 2: Users can use one of the options to sign in to their accounts. The ones listed on the webpage are Facebook, Twitter, Google, VK, Huawei, and Apple ID.

Step 3: Paste or manually enter the redeem code in the text field.

Step 4: Click on the confirm button to complete the process. A message will appear informing whether the redemption was complete or not.

Reasons for error

There can be multiple reasons for errors when using redeem codes. It is commonly due to expired or invalid codes. Another probable cause of the error is using a code that does not belong to the given server.

In any of these scenarios, users have missed out on premium items that generally require diamonds and can only wait for new codes for their region.

