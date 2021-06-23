List of Free Fire redeem codes released for Indian server in Rampage Party Giveaway

Free Fire fans rarely get disappointed by Garena when it comes to freebies. They regularly add events to the game where players can attain rewards for accomplishing specific objectives. On the other hand, they also publish redeem codes that are easy to procure free items.

Recently, Rampage events have made their way into the game, offering exclusive themed bundles and other items. As part of Rampage Party Giveaway, multiple redeem codes exclusively for Indian servers have been released in the last few days.

Free Fire India server redeem codes

Here is the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for the India server that have been released for Rampage Party Giveaway.

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX - 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N - 2x Custom Room Cards

The codes provided above are limited to players on the Indian server. Thus, users from any other area cannot use them at any cost.

Note: An error during redemption indicates that either the code has already expired or is not intended for players on the given server. In both cases, there is nothing they can do but wait for Garena to release new codes.

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Here are the steps that players can follow to claim the rewards through redeem codes:

Players have 6 options to sign in to their Free Fire ID

Step 1: This link will redirect users to Free Fire’s official website to use the redeem code. Once they are on the website, they are supposed to log in to their ID.

Players will have to sign in to redeem the redeem code. The rewards will not be available to guest users, so they may want to consider linking their account to one of the means, i.e., Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code and tap on confirm button.

Step 2: Enter the 12 character redeem code after they have signed in.

Step 3: Tap the confirm button. Following a successful redemption, a dialog box will appear; click OK.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section.

Step 4: Rewards will be credited in less than 24 hours after the code has been redeemed.

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen