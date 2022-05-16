List of all Free Fire redeem codes released for MAX version in 2022

Free Fire redeem codes are among the primary methods players incorporate if they wish to earn free items within the battle royale title. They are made accessible regularly by the developers, and users generally keep a watchful eye out for the release of each new one.

In the ongoing year itself, Garena has published tons of redeem codes for various items, including costumes, skins, emotes, and more. Here’s a peek at the entire list that was released in 2022.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

All of the Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 (MAX version)

VM4P9K2XYDKF

38YVUW6WUJUT

QD9SZ5U3NJ99

M2W7EEM4UWXD

M9NXQGVPF2AV

XTZB89PPY7HC

HEN2EERBRZ3N

ETH8WN8S4YSV

RAYA6AWMFA7S

HAYATOAVU76V

49AF8WKGNCW6

MCPTFNXZF4TA

MCPTTZXZZC5R

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

BTSQVQC45GEB

MCP43PAETNJD

MCP333AYPT28

WCMERVCMUSZ9

SGBEATZKVSVA

9EHEENMRY32U

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

94UBT7YAGUHZ

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XT2SMB3YDWE2

FFPLPQLAMXNS

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

UHEVKNBJCRFP

FFPLWERNSHLT

UBB4UFUHBD9P

53M955JG4KTD

3HSZDHVXGX6B

SGBEATZJ682R

WJ7AGANR8ASK

8HKNP6QR723U

JZEWA4GYQDWV

FFPLOJEUFHSI

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

SCHVRR6U7B2V

SGBEATZSD85N

C7QJDSV9779Q

FFPLIWUWUNSH

FFPL72XC2SWE

4PVBSRG9ETBF

TDNDM4K2HSEP

FJHMP4KVEMV9

FFCP9MH2QSJK

7BTQH3ZX92AH

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FF119MB3PFA5

SFS29ERU9TDS

SGBEATZB3VPR

FFCPNZ34BZJW

SSUPTVP3HV9X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

DM7Z79JEA896

E7FPND427X68

MCP23YRXQW6Y

AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK

CKU7XZ2UXYPP

FFPLWHSYDQQM

22NSM7UGSZM7

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above were made available earlier this year and may or may not function due to the server restriction or expiration.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

The following is a rundown of the simple process that players may go through to make use of the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’

After going to the website, users must log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, users should sign in using the platform that is associated with their in-game accounts. Here are the different login options offered on the website:

1) Facebook

2) VK

3) Google

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

Guest accounts will not function in the process of utilizing the codes, and gamers will need to bind them to any one of these platforms.

Step 3: Players can then enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text box appearing on the screen. Finally, they may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

Users can then enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

If the process goes ahead successfully, a dialog box will appear on the screen mentioning the rewards and other details.

Step 4: Later, users must visit the in-game mail to collect the free rewards.

The items will be delivered to them shortly within 24 hours. They must patiently wait if the rewards do not get sent instantly.

