List of all Free Fire redeem codes released for MAX version in 2022

Redeem codes are a great option to receive free items (Image via Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes are a great option to receive free items (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified May 16, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Feature

Free Fire redeem codes are among the primary methods players incorporate if they wish to earn free items within the battle royale title. They are made accessible regularly by the developers, and users generally keep a watchful eye out for the release of each new one.

In the ongoing year itself, Garena has published tons of redeem codes for various items, including costumes, skins, emotes, and more. Here’s a peek at the entire list that was released in 2022.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

All of the Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 (MAX version)

  • VM4P9K2XYDKF
  • 38YVUW6WUJUT
  • QD9SZ5U3NJ99
  • M2W7EEM4UWXD
  • M9NXQGVPF2AV
  • XTZB89PPY7HC
  • HEN2EERBRZ3N
  • ETH8WN8S4YSV
  • RAYA6AWMFA7S
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • 49AF8WKGNCW6
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • MCPTTZXZZC5R
  • RHW2YWQ4YDPH
  • BTSQVQC45GEB
  • MCP43PAETNJD
  • MCP333AYPT28
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • SGBEATZKVSVA
  • 9EHEENMRY32U
  • QCCQ6VVRK6HD
  • WJZDJ8HQRJAK
  • 94UBT7YAGUHZ
  • KNNAAMTJSMWS
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • XT2SMB3YDWE2
  • FFPLPQLAMXNS
  • TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4
  • UHEVKNBJCRFP
  • FFPLWERNSHLT
  • UBB4UFUHBD9P
  • 53M955JG4KTD
  • 3HSZDHVXGX6B
  • SGBEATZJ682R
  • WJ7AGANR8ASK
  • 8HKNP6QR723U
  • JZEWA4GYQDWV
  • FFPLOJEUFHSI
  • B6Q8VY2TJUCM
  • SCHVRR6U7B2V
  • SGBEATZSD85N
  • C7QJDSV9779Q
  • FFPLIWUWUNSH
  • FFPL72XC2SWE
  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF
  • TDNDM4K2HSEP
  • FJHMP4KVEMV9
  • FFCP9MH2QSJK
  • 7BTQH3ZX92AH
  • FFPLWIEDUSNH
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • SFS29ERU9TDS
  • SGBEATZB3VPR
  • FFCPNZ34BZJW
  • SSUPTVP3HV9X
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • DM7Z79JEA896
  • E7FPND427X68
  • MCP23YRXQW6Y
  • AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK
  • CKU7XZ2UXYPP
  • FFPLWHSYDQQM
  • 22NSM7UGSZM7
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above were made available earlier this year and may or may not function due to the server restriction or expiration.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes

The following is a rundown of the simple process that players may go through to make use of the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’

After going to the website, users must log in (Image via Garena)
After going to the website, users must log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, users should sign in using the platform that is associated with their in-game accounts. Here are the different login options offered on the website:

1) Facebook

2) VK

3) Google

4) Twitter

5) Apple ID

6) Huawei ID

Guest accounts will not function in the process of utilizing the codes, and gamers will need to bind them to any one of these platforms.

Step 3: Players can then enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text box appearing on the screen. Finally, they may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

Users can then enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)
Users can then enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

If the process goes ahead successfully, a dialog box will appear on the screen mentioning the rewards and other details.

Step 4: Later, users must visit the in-game mail to collect the free rewards.

The items will be delivered to them shortly within 24 hours. They must patiently wait if the rewards do not get sent instantly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
