List of all Free Fire redeem codes released for MAX version in 2022

Free Fire redeem codes are among the primary methods players incorporate if they wish to earn free items within the battle royale title. They are made accessible regularly by the developers, and users generally keep a watchful eye out for the release of each new one.
In the ongoing year itself, Garena has published tons of redeem codes for various items, including costumes, skins, emotes, and more. Here’s a peek at the entire list that was released in 2022.
Note: Due to the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.
All of the Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 (MAX version)
- VM4P9K2XYDKF
- 38YVUW6WUJUT
- QD9SZ5U3NJ99
- M2W7EEM4UWXD
- M9NXQGVPF2AV
- XTZB89PPY7HC
- HEN2EERBRZ3N
- ETH8WN8S4YSV
- RAYA6AWMFA7S
- HAYATOAVU76V
- 49AF8WKGNCW6
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- MCPTTZXZZC5R
- RHW2YWQ4YDPH
- BTSQVQC45GEB
- MCP43PAETNJD
- MCP333AYPT28
- WCMERVCMUSZ9
- SGBEATZKVSVA
- 9EHEENMRY32U
- QCCQ6VVRK6HD
- WJZDJ8HQRJAK
- 94UBT7YAGUHZ
- KNNAAMTJSMWS
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- XT2SMB3YDWE2
- FFPLPQLAMXNS
- TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4
- UHEVKNBJCRFP
- FFPLWERNSHLT
- UBB4UFUHBD9P
- 53M955JG4KTD
- 3HSZDHVXGX6B
- SGBEATZJ682R
- WJ7AGANR8ASK
- 8HKNP6QR723U
- JZEWA4GYQDWV
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- B6Q8VY2TJUCM
- SCHVRR6U7B2V
- SGBEATZSD85N
- C7QJDSV9779Q
- FFPLIWUWUNSH
- FFPL72XC2SWE
- 4PVBSRG9ETBF
- TDNDM4K2HSEP
- FJHMP4KVEMV9
- FFCP9MH2QSJK
- 7BTQH3ZX92AH
- FFPLWIEDUSNH
- FF119MB3PFA5
- SFS29ERU9TDS
- SGBEATZB3VPR
- FFCPNZ34BZJW
- SSUPTVP3HV9X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- DM7Z79JEA896
- E7FPND427X68
- MCP23YRXQW6Y
- AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK
- CKU7XZ2UXYPP
- FFPLWHSYDQQM
- 22NSM7UGSZM7
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above were made available earlier this year and may or may not function due to the server restriction or expiration.
Usage of Free Fire redeem codes
The following is a rundown of the simple process that players may go through to make use of the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’
Step 2: On the website, users should sign in using the platform that is associated with their in-game accounts. Here are the different login options offered on the website:
1) Facebook
2) VK
3) Google
4) Twitter
5) Apple ID
6) Huawei ID
Guest accounts will not function in the process of utilizing the codes, and gamers will need to bind them to any one of these platforms.
Step 3: Players can then enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text box appearing on the screen. Finally, they may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.
If the process goes ahead successfully, a dialog box will appear on the screen mentioning the rewards and other details.
Step 4: Later, users must visit the in-game mail to collect the free rewards.
The items will be delivered to them shortly within 24 hours. They must patiently wait if the rewards do not get sent instantly.