List of Free Fire redeem codes revealed this week in Rampage Party giveaway

Generally, to obtain cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more, players must spend diamonds in Free Fire. Redeem codes emerge as an excellent alternative and are among the best means for players to get their hands on numerous exclusive items at no cost.

As part of the Rampage Party Giveaway, Free Fire has released a redeem code every day, offering users numerous exclusive rewards for free. However, all of them have function only for a given duration of time. This article lists out the codes that have been revealed this week.

All redeem codes revealed by Free Fire in Rampage Party giveaway this week

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX: R9UVPEYJOXZX

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Note: These codes are only for India and will not function for players on other servers. When using them, if the player encounters an error, it is likely that the redeem code has expired and cannot be used any further.

Also read: Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Below are the steps on utilizing the redeem code in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site, where all the redeem codes can be used. They can tap on this link to reach its webpage.

Users are required to login via one of the available methods to use the redeem code

Step 2: After that, players are required to log in. Methods available are:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

It is worth noting that guest account holders cannot utilize redeem codes and are required to bind their Free Fire accounts.

Paste the required code into the text box/field and click on the "Confirm" button

Step 3: Gamers will finally have to enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the “Confirm” button. A pop up will appear if the code is valid and the redemption process is successful.

Rewards for the Free Fire redeem code are sent to the accounts of the users within 24 hours via the in-game mail section.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, channel views, and more in June 2021

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen