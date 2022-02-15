List of games including Free Fire that have been banned in India so far

After the game was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Free Fire enthusiasts in India were hopeful that the game would return. Unfortunately, all of their hopes were dashed when the terrible news of its ban was announced on February 14, 2022.

It is not the first game, nor is this the first time the Government of India has banned applications. Prior to this, a total of 219 applications had been banned, 58 in June 2020 and 118 in September 2020. This was followed by 43 more applications in November 2020.

Games banned in India including Free Fire since 2020

The Indian government has suspended numerous applications and games in various ban waves. The following are the games that have been barred.

Mobile Legends

Clash of Kings

Hago Play with New Friends

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Murderous Pursuits

Fighting Landlords

Mobile Legends: Pocket

A Dream of Jianghu

Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction

Crusaders of Light

Mafia City

Onmyoji

Ride Out Heroes

Legend: Rising Empire

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyoji Arena

Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

Conquer Online

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

Extraordinary Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

The Indian Free Fire community's sole consolation is that Free Fire MAX is not on the list of prohibited names and thus remains accessible. iOS users, on the other hand, are unable to download the title because it is not yet accessible on the Apple App Store.

Edited by Danyal Arabi