List of games including Free Fire that have been banned in India so far

After the game was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Free Fire enthusiasts in India were hopeful that the game would return. Unfortunately, all of their hopes were dashed when the terrible news of its ban was announced on February 14, 2022.
It is not the first game, nor is this the first time the Government of India has banned applications. Prior to this, a total of 219 applications had been banned, 58 in June 2020 and 118 in September 2020. This was followed by 43 more applications in November 2020.
Games banned in India including Free Fire since 2020
The Indian government has suspended numerous applications and games in various ban waves. The following are the games that have been barred.
- Mobile Legends
- Clash of Kings
- Hago Play with New Friends
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Murderous Pursuits
- Fighting Landlords
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- A Dream of Jianghu
- Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction
- Crusaders of Light
- Mafia City
- Onmyoji
- Ride Out Heroes
- Legend: Rising Empire
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyoji Arena
- Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- Extraordinary Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
The Indian Free Fire community's sole consolation is that Free Fire MAX is not on the list of prohibited names and thus remains accessible. iOS users, on the other hand, are unable to download the title because it is not yet accessible on the Apple App Store.