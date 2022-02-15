×
Create
Notifications

List of games including Free Fire that have been banned in India so far

The apps and games banned in India (Image via Sportskeeda)
The apps and games banned in India (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Feature

After the game was removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Free Fire enthusiasts in India were hopeful that the game would return. Unfortunately, all of their hopes were dashed when the terrible news of its ban was announced on February 14, 2022.

It is not the first game, nor is this the first time the Government of India has banned applications. Prior to this, a total of 219 applications had been banned, 58 in June 2020 and 118 in September 2020. This was followed by 43 more applications in November 2020.

Games banned in India including Free Fire since 2020

#ETNOWExclusive | Garena Free Fire banned! Here's the full list of the 54 banned #Chinese apps 👇@NayantaraRai @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia #FreeFire https://t.co/7HzYISp52H

The Indian government has suspended numerous applications and games in various ban waves. The following are the games that have been barred.

  • Mobile Legends
  • Clash of Kings
  • Hago Play with New Friends
  • Cyber Hunter
  • Cyber Hunter Lite
  • Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  • Super Mecha Champions
  • LifeAfter
  • Dawn of Isles
  • Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  • Chess Rush
  • PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  • PUBG MOBILE LITE
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  • Dank Tanks
  • Warpath
  • Game of Sultans
  • Carrom Friends: Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  • Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  • Bike Racing: Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  • Rangers of Oblivion: Online Action MMO RPG Game
  • Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  • Murderous Pursuits
  • Fighting Landlords
  • Mobile Legends: Pocket
  • A Dream of Jianghu
  • Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  • MARVEL Super War
  • AFK Arena
  • Creative Destruction
  • Crusaders of Light
  • Mafia City
  • Onmyoji
  • Ride Out Heroes
  • Legend: Rising Empire
  • Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  • Soul Hunters
  • Rules of Survival
  • Identity V
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  • BoxStar (Early Access)
  • Heroes Evolved
  • Happy Fish
  • Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  • Munchkin Match: magic home building
  • Conquista Online II
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • Onmyoji Chess
  • Onmyoji Arena
  • Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
  • Conquer Online
  • EVE Echoes
  • Astracraft
  • Extraordinary Ones
  • Badlanders
  • Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  • Twilight Pioneers
  • Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
Also Read Article Continues below

The Indian Free Fire community's sole consolation is that Free Fire MAX is not on the list of prohibited names and thus remains accessible. iOS users, on the other hand, are unable to download the title because it is not yet accessible on the Apple App Store.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी