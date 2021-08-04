Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, channel views, and income details in August 2021

Lokesh Raj, known by his YouTube channel Lokesh Gamer, is among the most prolific Indian Free Fire content creators. He has a massive fanbase, with his primary channel boasting more than 11.7 million subscribers. He has also reached 1 billion views on his videos in total.

Lokesh also has over 2.5 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is LOKESHGAMER7. His stats as of August 4th, 2021, are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3399 squad matches. He has a win tally of 721 games, resulting in a win rate of 21.21%. He has bagged 6302 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The internet star has registered 153 first-place finishes in 1533 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 9.98%. He has eliminated 2599 foes and has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has 1309 solo games under his belt and won 135 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.31%. With 2714 frags, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 2 ranked squad matches and has one victory, resulting in a 50% win rate. He has racked up five kills with a K/D ratio of 5.

The YouTuber has played and won a single duo match, with a 100% win rate. He has eight eliminations with a K/D ratio of 8.

The internet star has engaged in two solo matches and remained undefeated in both. This results in a 100% win rate. Lokesh Gamer has secured 17 kills with a K/D ratio of 17.

(Note: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire and other stats were recorded while writing the article. These will change over the time.)

Lokesh Gamer’s Income

Lokesh Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s approximated monthly income as per Social Blade is in the range of $17.7K - $283.2K. While the estimations of his yearly earnings are nearly $212.4K - $3.4M (Source: Social Blade considering CPM of 0.25$ to 4$)

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer is among the oldest Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with his first video being posted in 2019. His channel now has over 11 million subscribers, making him one of the most notable Free Fire YouTubers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish