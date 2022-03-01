Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Lokesh Raj, aka Lokesh Gamer, is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. His videos revolve around the battle royale game and include in-game events, collection challenges, gameplay videos, pranks, and more.

He boasts 14.4 million subscribers, while his videos have been watched more than 1.389 billion times. Additionally, Lokesh Gamer is also the co-founder of X Network, a media agency that manages several popular Free Fire content creators.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has a better K/D ratio in solo games than duo matches (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3451 squad games and outperformed the enemies a total of 736 times, registering a win percentage of 21.32%. With 6519 kills, he has recorded a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The player has 154 Booyahs in 1540 duo matches, maintaining a precise 10%-win rate. He has 2639 eliminations to his credit while retaining a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The YouTuber has played 1337 solo games and bagged 135 victories, resulting in a 10.09%-win ratio. He has secured 2736 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

He has played handful of games this season (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has eight squad matches to his name and managed a win rate of 50% with four victories. He has knocked out 39 opponents for a K/D ratio of 9.75.

The content creator has featured in a single solo game and has not yet chalked up a victory. He has three kills at a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Discord link

His official Discord server (Image via Discord)

Lokesh Gamer’s Discord server has over 20k membership, and interested readers can join via this link.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that with the current level of video views, Lokesh Gamer makes about $10K - $160.3K every month. The website estimates his yearly income around the range of $120.2K - $1.9M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been streaming and posting videos on the battle royale title for around three years now. He has witnessed spectacular growth, generating huge figures every month. Even during the last 30 days, the YouTuber has gained over 300k subscribers and more than 40 million views.

