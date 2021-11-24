Lokesh Gamer vs AS Gaming: Who has better lifetime stats and collection in Free Fire (November 2021)?

Lokesh Gamer and AS Gaming are two well-known names that Indian Free Fire fans would be familiar with. These players are immensely popular in the game's community and have large fan bases thanks to the compelling content they publish on their YouTube channels.

At the time of writing, Lokesh Gamer has 13.5 million subscribers and 1.25 billion views. By comparison, AS Gaming possesses 15.1 million subscribers and 1.95 billion views.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3441-lifetime squad matches and has 731 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.24%. With 6466 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has 153 wins in the 1539 games, maintaining a win rate of 9.94%. In the process, he has racked up 2627 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 1.90.

The content creator has also appeared in 1327 solo matches and has triumphed in 135, equating to a win ratio of 10.17%. He notched 2723 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.28.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329

Lifetime stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has competed in 7941 squad games and has 1247 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 15.70%. At a K/D ratio of 3.12, he has 20888 kills.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 318 of the 2290 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.88%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has precisely 6300 frags.

Lastly, AS Gaming has played 2737 solo games and has come out on top on 354 occasions, equating a win ratio of 12.93%. He has accumulated 10199 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Lokesh Gamer vs AS Gaming: Comparison of stats and more

Stats

Lokesh Gamer AS Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 1327 1539 3441 2737 2290 7941 Wins 135 153 731 354 318 1247 Win rate 10.17% 9.94% 21.24% 12.93% 13.88% 15.70% Kills 2723 2627 6466 10199 6300 20888 K/D ratio 2.28 1.90 2.39 4.28 3.19 3.12

Earnings and subscribers

Name Estimated earnings Subscribers Monthly Yearly Lokesh Gamer $9.8K - $156K $117K - $1.9 million 13.5 million AS Gaming $19.8K - $316.7K $237.5K - $3.8 million 15.1 million

(Source of earnings: Socal Blade)

Collection

They each have a great assortment of things in Garena Free Fire. However, because the item's rarity level is subjective, deciding better depends on the user's personal preferences.

Readers can check out the entire list of items that they have in the video below:

It should be noted that most of the products are similar as they nearly possess most of the exclusive content in the game.

