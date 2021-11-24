Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and best videos

Sarju Giri, who is prominently known as Tonde Gamer, is a Free Fire content creator. Over the last several years, the Nepali figure has seen significant progress and amassed a sizable fan base.

At the moment, his subscriber count is at 4.86 million, and the number of views on his channel is around 822.34 million. On top of this, Tonde Gamer also has over 167 thousand Instagram followers.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has played 16995 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 7245, corresponding to a win percentage of 42.63%. With 68605 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Meanwhile, he has outclassed his enemies in 1460 of the 6995 duo matches, having a win rate of 20.87%. He has racked up 27232 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The popular content creator has also played 4064 solo games and has 335 wins, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.24%. In the process, he has notched 7708 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Tonde Gamer has made 364 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has 178 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 48.90%. With a K/D ratio of 11.40, he has 2121 frags.

Apart from this, he has featured in 102 duo games and has 27 wins, leading to a win percentage of 26.47%. He has 406 kills in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.41.

Lastly, Tonde Gamer has played 640 solo matches and has 52 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 8.12%. He has accumulated 703 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.20.

Note: Tonde Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s monthly income is estimated to lie between $13.6K and $216.9K.

Best videos

The three most watched videos on Tonde Gamer’s channel (excluding shorts) are at 5.9 million, 5.7 million, and 4.9 million views. Users can check them out below:

1) ADAM CHALLENGE IN CLASH SQUAD | FREE FIRE IS SHANDAAR, JABARDAST, JINDABAAD

2) THREE 80 LEVEL PLAYERS VS Ajjubhai94 , ANKUSH FF & GYAN SUJAN IN RANKED MATCH || GARENA FREE FIRE

3) FREE FIRE LEVEL UP TO 80 - TONDE GAMER

YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer has created a name for himself in the Free Fire scene, and the numbers he has amassed prove it. Over the years, he has posted a wide variety of content featuring the fast-paced battle royale title.

Within the last 30 days, he has gained 180 thousand subscribers and 54.23 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish