Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and best videos

Gaming with Kutty Gokul is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTube channels. Over the past few years, he has been regularly providing content relating to the game in Tamil.

His subscriber count is currently at 948 thousand, and he is well on his way to the colossal milestone of 1 million subscribers. In addition, his videos have received around 54.20 million views.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 821845835.

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Kutty Gokul has appeared in 8143 squad games and has 1894 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 23.25%. With 23556 kills, he has aK/D ratio of 3.77.

He has 351 wins in the 1571 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 22.34%. He has accumulated 4395 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Finally, Kutty Gokul has played 1056 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 96 games, maintaining a win ratio of 9.09%. In the process, he has racked up 2224 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Kutty Gokul has featured in 103 squad games and has bettered his foes in 40, equating to a win rate of 38.83%. With a K/D ratio of 8.48, he has 534 kills in this mode.

Apart from this, he has played two duo matches and has a total of two kills.

Note: Kutty Gokul's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Kutty Gokul’s income (Image via Social Blade)

Kutty Gokul’s estimated monthly income is stated between $172 and $2.8K on Social Blade.

Best videos

The three most-watched videos on Kutty Gokul’s channel currently stand at over 1.56 million, 1.17 million, and 1.12 million views. Readers can check them out below:

1) Kutty Gokul Home Tour || My Very expensive house|| My Beautiful Home Vlog

2) Kutty Gokul Vs Ritesh Gaming Crazy Mode 1 Vs 1 || New Fun 1vs 1 Match

3) Gaming Tamizhan Vs Kutty Gokul 1 vs 1 Match || PC Vs ROG 3 Competition

YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul has built a name for himself in the Indian Free Fire community due to the interesting content that he posts on a daily basis. The oldest video on his channel dates to around May 2019.

Within the last 30 days, he has garnered 10 thousand subscribers and 687.873 thousand views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish