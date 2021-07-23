Lokesh Gamer vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Content creation regarding Free Fire has become a popular option for many players. Indian content creator Lokesh Gamer has gained massive popularity over the past few years, and at present, his channel has 11.5 million subscribers.

Another popular name among Indian Free Fire players is SK Sabir Boss. His channel, SK Sabir Gaming, has amassed 4.44 million subscribers.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3399 squad matches to date and has 721 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.21%. He has bagged 6302 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.35.

He has 152 victories in the 1532 duo matches games, having a win rate of 9.92%. With a K/D ratio of 1.88, the player has 2591 frags.

The internet star has competed in 1305 solo matches and has triumphed in 135, at a win ratio of 10.34%. He has eliminated 2711 enemies, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has appeared in two squad games in the current season and has a single victory at a win rate of 50.00%. He has five kills with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

He has played two solo matches and has secured victories in both of them. In the process, he has bagged 17 frags at a K/D ratio of 17.00.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 31381 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to better his foes in 9865 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 31.43%. He has 109643 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The internet star has played 3137 duo matches and has 630 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 20.08%. At a K/D ratio of 3.40, he has 8525 frags.

The content creator has played 1677 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 147, making his win rate 8.76%. He has accumulated 3487 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played 356 ranked squad matches and has 117 wins, translating to a win ratio of 32.86%. He has notched 1192 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.99.

The YouTuber has played 20 duo games and has 44 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Sabir has also won three of the 18 solo matches, converting to a win percentage of 16.66%. In these games, he has 116 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 7.73.

Comparison

In lifetime stats, Lokesh Gamer has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in solo mode, whereas the latter as the upper hand in duo and squad modes. Comparing their ranked stats is not possible as Lokesh Gamer has only played a few matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best character abilities in Free Fire for rush gameplay in BR mode

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer