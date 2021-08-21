Lorem’s Free Fire ID, real name, YouTube income, views, country rank, and stats revealed

Ezequiel Busson is a renowned name within the Free Fire community and is otherwise recognized by his IGN — Lorem. The Argentinian’s skills and the captivating gameplay make him a top-rated player. Despite having just 15 videos on his channel, he has managed to garner 1.66 million subscribers.

On top of this, he has managed to collect 34.39 million views in total. Lorem also has another channel where he has 118K subscribers.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913. The user’s stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Here are the detailed all-time stats of Lorem (Image via Free Fire)

Lorem has featured in 5778 squad games and has 1961 wins, resulting in a win rate of 33.93%. He has 20513 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.37.

The YouTuber has contended in 1249 duo games and has bettered his opponents 299 times, ensuring a win ratio of 23.93%. He has racked up 3606 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The internet star has competed in 879 solo games and remained undefeated in 127 of these, approximating a win rate of 14.44%. He has eliminated 1904 foes, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Lorem has played only a few ranked matches in the solo and duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has participated in 157 ranked squad games and bagged first place in 28 matches, leading to a win rate of 17.83%. He has racked up 713 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 5.53.

Apart from this, the content creator has played one duo match and has secured the Booyah, killing eight enemies for a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The player has also appeared in two solo games but is yet to notch a kill or a win.

YouTube income

Lorem’s estimated earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Free Fire)

Lorem’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings from his YouTube channel lie between $330 & $5.3K and $4K & $63.3K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel and rank

He makes videos primarily around the gameplay aspect of Garena Free Fire. The most viewed video currently in his channel, Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson, stands at around 4.3 million views.

Lorem has gained a total of 30K subscribers and 1.319 million views in the previous 30 days. As per Social Blade, he is placed at the 111st position in his country.

Note: Lorem's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Ravi Iyer