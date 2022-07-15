Lulubox in Free Fire MAX: All you need to know

Players put a significant emphasis on getting new cosmetic items in Free Fire MAX and its regular version. The fact that they provide individuals with the ability to modify different aspects of the gameplay is the most important reason for their importance.

Garena also often adds new outfits and skins via regular events, Luck Royales, and other means to accommodate the massive demand for these items in the community. Irrespective of the medium, gamers have to spend diamonds that have to be purchased through real money, which does cost a lot of money.

In these situations, players often consider enlisting the help of tools such as Lulubox. Many novice gamers generally ask: "Is Lulubox allowed according to Garena Free Fire's rules, and will I get banned for using it?" Though it is clear that the usage of such applications is against Garena's policy, this article explains the repercussions of using it as well as what the tool does.

Using Lulubox can land Free Fire MAX players in deep trouble

Lulubox, for those unaware, is an illegal third-party application that modifies game files to provide players with free outfits, skins, and more. Any such item acquired by gamers is only displayed on the client side, and as a result, others will see only default items instead.

As such, it obviously poses a threat to users, but in many situations, players fail to recognize this risk, owing to their intense desire to get their hands on unique cosmetics. Garena has a strict policy against cheating; thus, its usage has severe ramifications.

Use of Lulubox will be counted as cheating (Image via Garena)

Garena has devoted an entire FAQ section on Free Fire's support website to educate users regarding various concerns, such as how they define cheating, the repercussions of employing hacks, and several other related subjects.

According to the people behind the game, any third-party program not released by Garena that modifies the game client to use non-existent functions is called cheating. The use of Lulubox perfectly fits this description, irrespective of whether it works or not.

Any cheater will be permanently banned irrespective of the access (Image via Garena)

Hence, any player who uses it will break the game's policy and be appropriately punished. Furthermore, developers have zero tolerance against any form of hacking, and users' accounts will be banned once any evidence is found, regardless of whether they have access to the account. Additionally, the developers are also banning devices used for this purpose as well.

Therefore, it is safe to say that users should always avoid using Lulubox under any circumstances.

Legit options to get free items within Free Fire MAX

Redeem codes provide diamonds and in-game items as well (Image via Garena)

Booyah applications run regular events offering an opportunity to get Free Fire MAX diamonds and several other items as a reward for participation. This is a good reason users can look to participate in these contests and events. At the same time, they can also participate in Advance Server and report bugs and glitches to earn diamonds in the global account. This way, they will be able to get free items as well. Besides this, redeeming codes is also an excellent alternative.

Players can find some redeem codes here!

