Mr Nefgarmer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Free Fire’s massive audience actively consumes enormous amounts of diverse content frequently on multiple platforms, assisting many players to position themselves in the community. In recent years, Mr Nefgamer has emerged as a successful YouTuber with his story-related content around the battle royale title.

His primary channel has already crossed 1.55 million subscribers, while he also runs a second channel, Nefarmy, with 22.9k subscribers. Besides his vast YouTube following, Mr Nefgamer commands 20.4k followers on Instagram.

Mr Nefgarmer’s Free Fire MAX ID

Mr Nefgamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 237264093. He is placed in Platinum 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Gold 3 in the CS-Ranked mode.

Lifetime stats

The content creator's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has entered into 959 solo matches and bettered his opponent to win 38 encounters, ensuring him a victory rate of 3.96%. He has bagged 1366 eliminations, and 639 of these are recorded as headshots, leading him to a K/D ratio of 1.48 as his headshot percentage stands at 46.78%.

Mr Nefgamer has also featured in 768 duo encounters while scoring 94 victories in this team mode, averaging a win rate of 12.23%. He has notched 1456 frags while chalking up 581 headshots, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 2.16 and a headshot percentage of 39.90%.

Finally, Mr Nefgamer has played squad matches the most number of times, making 10267 appearances in total, only to secure 2253 first place, translating to a win percentage of 21.94%. He has scored 27412 eliminations in the process, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot ratio of 27.14%.

Ranked stats

He is yet to participate in the ranked games (Image via Garena)

Mr Nefgamer has not participated in a single-ranked solo, duo or squad match in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season 29.

Clash Squad stats

Mr Nefgamer has a KDA of 1.84 (Image via Garena)

He has competed in 3477 clash squad games, and his squad has managed to win 2035 games, corresponding to a win rate of 58.52%. With 14797 eliminations and 5764 headshots, he has accumulated a KDA of 1.84 and a headshot ratio of 38.95%.

Note: Mr Nefgamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 11 September 2022. These numbers will change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild

The player's guild details (Image via Garena)

The content creator leads the NEFARMY guild in the battle royale title, whose guild ID is 63706514.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Mr Nefgamer’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated at $454 to $7.3K. The earnings for the entire year are projected to be between $5.4K and $87.1K.

YouTube channel

Mr Nefgamer started his YouTube journey in late 2018 when he initially uploaded Free Fire gameplay videos alongside tips and tricks. Soon after, he started creating story videos related to the battle royale title, which made him very popular.

He has posted more than 260 videos on the channel, which has gained him more than 138 million views in total. His channel has grown quickly as it surpassed 500k subscribers before the end of 2020 while crossing 1 million milestones in 2021.

Even in the previous month, he has gained 10k subscribers and 1.815 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen