MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, stats, Twitch link, guild, and monthly income details

Free Fire has become one of the most popular mobile games, attracting a wide spectrum of content creators across several platforms in numerous languages. MrStiven Tc is among the widely recognized YouTubers and streamers from Colombia.

He has accumulated 9.16 million subscribers on YouTube, and his view count stands at 941.761 million. The user has garnered 50k subscribers and 12.976 million views in the last 30 days alone.

What is MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats?

MrStivenTc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979, and he is part of CLAN TC. His statistics within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

MrStiven Tc has 8941 appearances in squad games and clinched first place in 2379 of these, resulting in a win rate of 26.60%. He has piled up 31234 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 4.76.

He has also participated in 2600 duo games and bettered his opponents on 483 occasions, which transforms to a win percentage of 18.57%. The internet star has 9874 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 4.66.

He has 450 booyahs in 3821 solo matches, which roughly approximates a win rate of 11.77%. MrStiven Tc has a kill tally of 12855 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

MrStiven Tc has 11 victories in 77 ranked squad games which comes down to a win percentage of 14.28%. He has chalked up 319 kills and his K/D ratio equals 4.83.

He has participated in 33 duo matches and outperformed the foes in seven games, converting to a win rate of 21.21%. MrStiven Tc has 143 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

The content creator has played two solo games and has 11 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Note: MrStiven Tc’s stats are subject to change as the user participates in more games.

Estimated YouTube earnings

MrStiven Tc's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, his estimated monthly earnings range from $3.2K to $51.9K. His expected yearly income ranges between $38.9K to $622.8K.

Twitch Link

MrStiven Tc is a regular Twitch streamer with 1.1 million followers. Readers can click here to visit his Twitch channel.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc has been uploading content to YouTube for a few years now, with the oldest video being uploaded in November 2017. He has over 1200 uploads, which have raked in a total of 941 million views. His subscriber count currently stands at 9.16 million.

