MrStiven Tc's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more in March 2022

With Free Fire's meteoric ascent, some content creators have shifted their focus to the battle royale title and have achieved remarkable success in a short time. MrStiven Tc is a popular streamer from Colombia and was also named on the list of most-watched streamers on YouTube in 2020.

The gamer usually streams Free Fire and, on occasion, PUBG Mobile. Aside from that, he is also Colombia's most subscribed gaming content creator, with more than 9.45 million subscribers, a figure increasing every month.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and stats for the players were retrieved from the MAX variant.

What is MrStiven Tc's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

MrStiven Tc's Free Fire MAX ID is 10887979. His stats as of 26 March 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc's has almost 33k squad kills (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has played 9302 squad games while outplaying his opponents in 2466 matches, equalling a win percentage of 26.51%. He has registered 32828 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 4.80.

He has featured in 2658 duo games and has a winning tally of 492, leading to a win ratio of 18.51%. With 10107 frags, the YouTuber has retained a K/D ratio of 4.67.

The streamer has made 3861 appearances in solo games and outperformed the opposition on 455 occasions, acquiring an 11.78% win rate. He has 13017 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Ranked stats

He has played more ranked squad games (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 125 squad matches and has registered 47 first-place finishes, accumulating a win rate of 37.6%. He has secured 666 kills while upholding a K/D ratio of 8.54.

The player from Colombia has competed in 21 duo games and earned three Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 14.28%. He has 108 frags to his credit, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 6.

The internet star has played relatively fewer solo matches at 15, winning a single one at a win rate of 6.66%. He has 39 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Note: MrStiven Tc's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

His monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that MrStiven Tc approximately generates $4K to $63.2K every month from YouTube. As per the website, the estimated yearly earnings are around $47.4K to $758.6K.

YouTube channel

MrStivenTc began his YouTube channel with videos on Bullet Force and has subsequently expanded to include content about Free Fire in early 2018. He has around 1300 uploads, which have altogether surpassed 1 billion views.

The player has consistently accumulated huge numbers and has garnered 70k subscribers while amassing 15 million views in the last 30 days.

