NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Nayan Shelke, who the Indian Free Fire community recognizes as NayanAsin, is one of the most well-known content creators in the country. He co-runs the Assassins Army channel with Huzaif Pathan (HuzaiAsin), and the duo has been consistently uploading game-related videos for the past few years.

Their subscriber and view counts currently exceed 6.79 million and 854.300 million, respectively. Apart from this, Nayan also has a vlog channel, Nayan Shelke Vlogs, which has 22.9 thousand subscribers.

Here’s a glance at NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire MAX ID is 148880273. He is the leader of the ASSASIN ARMY guild, and the guild's ID number is 60645836.

The content creator is currently ranked Gold III in the Battle Royale mode and Gold II in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

NayanAsin has competed in 873 solo games and has 111 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 12.71%. He has accumulated 1530 kills and has 344 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.01 and a headshot percentage of 22.48%.

In the duo mode, Nayan has bettered his foes in 614 out of 2167 matches, possessing a win rate of 28.33%. With 5672 frags and 835 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot percentage of 14.72%

The YouTuber has won 3360 squad matches out of 11765 games, leading to a win rate of 28.55%. In the process, he has bagged a total of 33014 kills and 6470 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.93 and a headshot percentage of 19.60%.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, NayanAsin has played two squad matches and has a single Booyah, retaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has racked up six kills and three headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.00 and a headshot percentage of 50.00%.

He is yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo games.

CS Career

In the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, NayanAsin has engaged in 2074 games and has 1372 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 66.15%. He has notched 9368 kills with 3524 headshots for a KDA of 1.95 and a headshot percentage of 37.62%.

Note: NayanAsin's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. The stats are subject to change as he plays more matches within the game.

NayanAsin’s YouTube income

The monthly earnings from the Assassins Army YouTube channel lie between $4.3K and $69.1K. The yearly income ranges between $51.9K and $829.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

NayanAsin and HuzaiAsin have worked incredibly hard to grow the Assassins Army YouTube channel. The oldest video under their name was uploaded in November 2019, and there are currently more than 735 uploads. The most popular video has over 36 million views.

According to Social Blade, they have gained 70 thousand subscribers and 17.284 million views in the last 30 days alone.

