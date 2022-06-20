Gyan Sujan',s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

The continuous growth of Free Fire in India has helped many content creators, with its vast fanbase serving as an audience on platforms such as YouTube. Sujan Mistri, commonly known as Gyan Sujan, is one of the top personalities to emerge from the community, and his content is regularly being viewed by millions.

For those unaware, he runs the renowned YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, where he possesses more than 14.2 million subscribers. In the meantime, the view count stands at over 2.03 billion.

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX ID details

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. He is the leader of the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID number is 61721403.

At the time of writing, the content creator is placed Bronze III in the Battle Royale mode and Master in the Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has secured great lifetime stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has remained unbeaten in 159 of the 1451 solo games, converting to a win rate of 10.95%. He has secured 2382 kills and 737 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 30.94%.

He has appeared in 2239 duo games and has bettered his foes in 510, possessing a win rate of 22.77%. With 6108 frags and 1566 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

The YouTuber has also played 19165 squad matches and has come out on top on 6836 occasions, leading to a win rate of 35.66%. He has 68830 eliminations and 19849 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

In the current season, Gyan Gaming has not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

Sujan is yet to play ranked matches in the ongoing season.

CS Career

Stats secured by Gyan Gaming in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

The streamer has 1866 games in the Clash Squad mode and 1039 victories for a win rate of 55.68%. He has bagged 8421 kills and 3597 headshots at a KDA of 1.34 and a headshot percentage of 42.71%.

Note: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The information in the article is subject to change as he plays more matches within the game.

Gyan Sujan's monthly income

Details about Gyan Sujan's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

When looking at the numbers on Social Blade, Gyan Sujan's monthly income through his channel is between $6.5K and $104.1K. In the meantime, the content creator's yearly earnings are estimated to be from $78.1K to $1.2 million.

YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan has established himself as a top Free Fire content creator. However, his career as a YouTuber began when he started posting videos on Clash of Clans and other games. His channel now includes 2431 videos, and the clip with the highest views exceeds 27 million.

Social Blade reports that in the past month, he has amassed 100 thousand subscribers and 26.026 million new views.

