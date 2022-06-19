Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Sarfraj is a Free Fire YouTuber from India, and the fans commonly recognize him through the name of his channel – Helping Gamer. In essence, he has the intention of helping the game’s community, and he does so by providing in-depth guides on various aspects, particularly the many events being introduced.

Over time, his numbers on YouTube have constantly expanded, and Helping Gamer now has more than 7.9 million subscribers. He has created another channel named ‘MASK BOY VLOGS’ but has yet to upload any videos.

Below is a look at Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 517121909. He is currently ranked Platinum III in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad.

The stats possessed by Helping Gamer in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has bettered his foes in 174 of the 2872 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 6.05%. With 4981 kills and 1311 headshots, he holds a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 26.32%.

Speaking of the game’s duo mode, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 188 of the 2924 matches, leading to a win rate of 6.42%. In the process, he has 5568 frags and 1302 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.04 and a headshot percentage of 23.38%

Helping Gamer has also played 7214 squad games and has 1172 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 16.24%. He has accumulated 16650 kills and 4855 headshots, having a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 29.16%.

Ranked stats

He has not played ranked solo and duo games (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has only played three squad matches in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season and has managed to bag seven kills for a K/D ratio of 2.33. There are two headshots at a headshot percentage of 28.57%.

In the meantime, he is yet to appear in the duo or solo modes.

CS Career

Clash Squad stats of Helping Gamer (Image via Garena)

Within Clash Squad, Helping Gamer has participated in 4520 matches and has come out on top on 2262 occasions for a win rate of 50.04%. At a KDA of 1.47 and a headshot percentage of 47.32%, he has 25541 kills and 12086 headshots.

Note: Helping Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. The information in the article is subject to change as he plays more matches.

Helping Gamer’s monthly income

Helping Gamer's earnings via his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Currently, Helping Gamer’s monthly income range between $2.5K and $40.2K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings from YouTube lie between $30.2K and $482.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer started posting quite a long time back and has witnessed great success. The oldest video on his channel dates to April 2018, with 1047 uploads to his name. In it, the most-watched one has gained 11 million views.

As per Social Blade, Helping Gamer has acquired 50 thousand subscribers and 10.055 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far