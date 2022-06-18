UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Ayush Dubey, commonly known as UnGraduate Gamer in the Indian Free Fire community, is a YouTuber who posts various content about the battle royale title. He has been running his channel for a few years and has developed a large audience on the platform.

When looking at his subscriber and view counts, they stand at over 7.81 million and 1.132 billion, respectively. Ayush also runs two more channels on YouTube – UG AYUSH and UG Empire, possessing 46.3 thousand and 1.82 million subscribers, respectively.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

His Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. He is ranked Grandmaster in Battle Royale and Master in Clash Squad.

The stats of the popular content creator are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats maintained by the content creator (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has made 718 appearances in solo matches and has 164 wins, leading to a win rate of 22.84%. He has bagged 2568 kills and 1117 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.64 and a headshot percentage of 43.50%.

The YouTuber has 874 duo participations and 211 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 24.14%. With 2712 frags and 934 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.09 and a headshot percentage of 34.44%.

Ayush has played 32111 squad games and remained unbeaten in 9337, retaining a win rate of 29.07%. He has 116891 eliminations and 35379 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.13 and a headshot percentage of 30.27%.

Ranked stats

The content creator has played only squad games and has reached Grandmaster (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 547 squad matches and has come out on top on 203 occasions, translating to a win rate of 37.11%. With a K/D ratio of 4.30 and a headshot percentage of 19.39%, he has 1480 frags and 287 headshots.

Apart from this, the internet personality is yet to play solo or duo ranked games.

CS Career

His stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, the player has featured in 4468 games and has 3011 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 67.39%. He has secured 25015 kills and 10246 headshots, ensuring a KDA of 2.18 and a headshot rate of 40.96%.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s stats were recorded when writing the article. The information in the article is subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire MAX.

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income

Earnings of UnGraduate Gamer from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly and yearly incomes from YouTube are $3.9K to 62.9K and $47.1K to $754.3K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Ayush began uploading videos relevant to Free Fire a few years ago and has now achieved incredible popularity due to his efforts. A year ago, in June 2021, he had 6.31 million subscribers, gaining close to 1.5 million more subscribers since then.

There are presently more than 880 uploads on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained 23 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far