2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Sandesh Tamang, otherwise known as 2B Gamer, is a notable content creator who has well-established himself in the Free Fire community. He comes from Nepal and has been consistently producing content related to the game over the past few years.

The numbers he has gained on YouTube are commendable, with 5.24 million subscribers and more than 573.410 million views. He also has another channel called 2B Reacts, with 294K subscribers.

Here are more details regarding 2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, income, and more.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats: Learn more about your favorite content creator

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 133688778. He is ranked Master in Battle Royale and Diamond III in Clash Squad. His stats within the game are below.

Lifetime stats

The content creator has secured great lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has played 1759 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 230, equating to a win rate of 13.07%. He has bagged 4971 kills and 1802 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot percentage of 36.25%.

The YouTuber has also made 3094 appearances in duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 455 matches, translating to a win rate of 14.70%. With 9541 frags and 3842 headshots, he possesses a K/D ratio of 3.62 and has a headshot percentage of 40.27%.

Sandesh has also played 16518 squad games and boasts 3594 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 21.75%. In the process, he has amassed 55144 kills and 22680 headshots while upholding a K/D ratio of 4.27 and a headshot percentage of 41.13%.

Ranked stats

These are the ranked stats of 2B Gamer in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In the current season, 2B Gamer has participated in 34 solo matches and has come out on top on three occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.82%. He has racked up 69 kills and 50 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot percentage of 72.46%.

Moving on to the duo mode, he has played 79 matches and has had six victories, resulting in a win rate of 7.59%. At a K/D ratio of 4.03 and a headshot percentage of 76.87%, the player has 294 kills and 226 headshots.

Finally, 2B Gamer has competed in 273 squad matches, winning 47 of them. He has a win rate of 17.21% and has bagged 1005 kills with 653 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.45 and a headshot percentage of 64.98%.

Note: 2B Gamer's stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. The information present in the article are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

2B Gamer’s monthly income

Here is the monthly and yearly income of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

2B Gamer’s monthly income via his channel is between $4.3K and $69K. In comparison, the yearly earnings range between $51.8K and $828.4K.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer has become a top Nepali YouTuber, and he started his journey only a few years back. The oldest video on his channel is from October 2019, and he presently has more than 1130 uploads. Among these uploads, the most-watched video has gained 27 million views.

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer has gained 180 thousand subscribers and 17.258 million views in the previous 30 days.

