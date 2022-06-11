GT King’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, well known by his alias GT King, is a personality who has amassed significant fame within the Indian Free Fire community. He is also referred to as Gaming Tamizhan, the channel on which he posts videos on YouTube.

His content is presented in Tamil, and many followers enjoy viewing the entertaining and engaging videos he uploads. GT King has over 3.27 million subscribers on his primary channel. He also runs two other channels on YouTube, Gaming Tamizhan Official and Vlogger Tamizhan.

GT King’s has some great stats in Free Fire MAX

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612. He is ranked Heroic in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats maintained by the content creator (Image via Garena)

GT King has appeared in 678 solo games and has managed to outclass his enemies in 48, maintaining a win rate of 7.07%. He has 1452 kills and 288 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 19.83%.

The content creator has also competed in 1802 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 161 for a win rate of 8.93%. With 3387 frags and 771 headshots, he upholds a K/D ratio of 2.06 and a headshot percentage of 22.76%.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 18281 squad games and stood victorious on 3639 occasions, leading to a win rate of 19.90%. He has accumulated 52027 eliminations and 11241 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot percentage of 21.61%.

Ranked stats

Here are GT King’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in three duo matches and has a single win in the ongoing season, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 13.50 and a headshot percentage of 25.93%, he has 27 kills and seven headshots.

The internet star has played 38 ranked squad games and has come out on top on 16 occasions, possessing a win rate of 42.10%. He has bagged 141 frags and 40 headshots, holding a K/D ratio of 6.41 and a headshot percentage of 28.37%.

CS career

The player has great Clash Squad stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, the popular personality has participated in 5060 matches and has 3418 victories, retaining a win rate of 67.55%. He has 26150 eliminations for a KDA of 2.34 and 9614 headshots at a headshot percentage of 36.76%.

Note: GT King’s Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches.

GT King’s monthly income

The YouTuber’s earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

GT King’s monthly income via the Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel lies between $3.8K and $60.2K. In contrast, his yearly earnings are between $45.1K and $721.8K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

GT King started posting content based on the battle royale title a few years back. Since then, he has amassed great numbers, and the cumulative view count on his channel presently stands at more than 397 million. There are currently over 1070 videos to his name, with the most-watched one gaining 7 million views.

As per Social Blade, GT King has gained 60 thousand subscribers and 15.038 million views within the last 30 days.

