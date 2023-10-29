New Angelic Ring in Free Fire: Get Justice Glow Gloo Wall and more rewards

Garena has been introducing new Luck Royales into Free Fire, each featuring a range of unique rewards for the players to acquire. One of the latest events to get introduced into the game is the Angelic Ring, bringing in items like the Justice Glow Gloo Wall and Justice’s Wings Katana. There are also parts of the Angelic Edge costume bundle present inside the same.

The event will operate for precisely two weeks, and similar to every other Ring-based Luck Royale, gamers will have to spend diamonds if they have the desire to acquire the rewards. Further specifics on the Angelic Ring are offered in the following section.

Angelic Ring starts in Free Fire featuring Justice Glow Gloo Wall and more rewards

Angelic Ring will run until November 11 (Image via Garena)

Angelic Ring commenced within Free Fire on October 29, 2023, and will remain available until November 11, 2023. The event offers numerous Angelic-themed rewards, and drawing the same will require players to spend diamonds. Each spin will cost nine diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 is priced at 90.

After making a spin, a random reward from the prize pool gets withdrawn. The following is the list of the items that have been offered via the newly commenced event in Free Fire:

Justice Glow Gloo Wall

Justice’s Wings Katana

Angelic Edge (Mask)

Angelic Edge (Top)

Angelic Edge (Shoes)

100x Angelic Edge Tokens

10x Angelic Edge Tokens

5x Angelic Edge Tokens

2x Angelic Edge Tokens

1x Angelic Edge Token

It is noteworthy that receiving a particular reward in a given number of spins isn’t certain. In case the users fail to receive the desired items from the event, the accumulated Angelic Edge Tokens can be exchanged for them.

Requirements of the exchange (Image via Garena)

The specifics of the exchange are as follows:

Justice Glow Gloo Wall: 200x Angelic Edge Tokens

Angelic Edge (Top): 150x Angelic Edge Tokens

Justice’s Wings Katana: 125x Angelic Edge Tokens

Angelic Edge (Mask): 100x Angelic Edge Tokens

Angelic Edge (Shoes): 50x Angelic Edge Tokens

Name Change Card: 90x Angelic Edge Tokens

Room Card: 35x Angelic Edge Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 15x Angelic Edge Tokens

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Angelic Edge Tokens

Booyah Day Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Angelic Edge Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Angelic Edge Tokens

Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Angelic Edge Tokens

Armor Crate: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Supply Crate: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Leg Pockets: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Scan: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Bonfire: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Airdrop Aid: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Secret Clue: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Bounty Token: 2x Angelic Edge Tokens

Those who have a sufficient number of diamonds can undoubtedly spend the in-game currency on this event since the rewards offered are pretty exclusive.

How to access Angelic Ring in Free Fire

Steps to access the event are provided below (Image via Garena)

Follow these steps to reach the Angelic Ring in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the Luck Royale icon.

Step 2: Select the Angelic Ring from the list of the Luck Royales active.

Step 3: Start making the spins by using diamonds.

The rewards collected can later be equipped, and you may flaunt the same to your friends in-game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.