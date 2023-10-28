New Angelic Royale in Free Fire: Get Angelic Pants and other rewards

The Angelic Royale is one of the newest Luck Royales that Garena has added to Free Fire. It marks the return of the iconic Angelic Pants to the title. Several other themed rewards have also been made available. As is the case with every in-game event of this kind, you will have to make spins using diamonds to get the items available.
Since the Angelic Royale will run for quite some time in Free Fire, you can patiently decide whether you want to spend your in-game currency to receive the items on offer.
New Angelic Royale commences in Free Fire
The latest Angelic Royale made its way to Free Fire on October 27, 2023. It will remain active in the game until November 9, 2023. The main highlights of the event include the Angelic Pants, Fluorescent Angelic Pants, Luminescent Angelic Pants, and Stylish & Retro Pants.
Each spin in the Angelic Royale will cost you 20 diamonds. A collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds. One grand prize is guaranteed in 50 spins, meaning that you are sure to receive one of the primary rewards for around 1000 diamonds.
Listed below is the detailed prize pool of the Angelic Royale in Free Fire:
- Fluorescent Angelic Pants
- Luminescent Angelic Pants
- Angelic Pants
- Stylish & Retro Pants
- Grenade – Joystick
- Heart Angel Backpack
- Golden Rose Backpack
- Starry Night Skyboard
- Ragey Panda Skyboard
- Wings of the Devil Parachute
- Witch’s House Parachute
- Burning Flap Loot Box
- Angelic Neon Token
- M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate
- Skyline Loot Crate
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Scan
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
You will also be able to exchange the accumulated Angelic Neon Tokens for your desired rewards. Here are the specifics:
- Fluorescent Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Luminescent Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Stylish & Retro Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match): 15x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Cube Fragment: 5x Angelic Neon Tokens
- M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Skyline Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Supply Crate: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Leg Pockets: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Scan: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Bonfire: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Secret Clue: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
- Bounty Token: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens
Remember to redeem all the tokens before the event expires.
How to access Angelic Royale in Free Fire
Follow the steps below to access the Angelic Royale event in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open the game and access the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon on the screen’s left side.
Step 2: Next, select the Angelic Royale from the list of available events.
Step 3: Make the spins by spending diamonds in the game.
The cosmetic rewards you receive can later be equipped through the Vault section.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.