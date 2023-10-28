New Angelic Royale in Free Fire: Get Angelic Pants and other rewards

The Angelic Royale is one of the newest Luck Royales that Garena has added to Free Fire. It marks the return of the iconic Angelic Pants to the title. Several other themed rewards have also been made available. As is the case with every in-game event of this kind, you will have to make spins using diamonds to get the items available.

Since the Angelic Royale will run for quite some time in Free Fire, you can patiently decide whether you want to spend your in-game currency to receive the items on offer.

New Angelic Royale commences in Free Fire

Angelic Royale has been added to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The latest Angelic Royale made its way to Free Fire on October 27, 2023. It will remain active in the game until November 9, 2023. The main highlights of the event include the Angelic Pants, Fluorescent Angelic Pants, Luminescent Angelic Pants, and Stylish & Retro Pants.

Each spin in the Angelic Royale will cost you 20 diamonds. A collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds. One grand prize is guaranteed in 50 spins, meaning that you are sure to receive one of the primary rewards for around 1000 diamonds.

Listed below is the detailed prize pool of the Angelic Royale in Free Fire:

Fluorescent Angelic Pants

Luminescent Angelic Pants

Angelic Pants

Stylish & Retro Pants

Grenade – Joystick

Heart Angel Backpack

Golden Rose Backpack

Starry Night Skyboard

Ragey Panda Skyboard

Wings of the Devil Parachute

Witch’s House Parachute

Burning Flap Loot Box

Angelic Neon Token

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Exchange the tokens (Image via Garena)

You will also be able to exchange the accumulated Angelic Neon Tokens for your desired rewards. Here are the specifics:

Fluorescent Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens

Luminescent Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens

Angelic Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens

Stylish & Retro Pants: 200x Angelic Neon Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Angelic Neon Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 15x Angelic Neon Tokens

Cube Fragment: 5x Angelic Neon Tokens

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Angelic Neon Tokens

Skyline Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Angelic Neon Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Supply Crate: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Leg Pockets: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Scan: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Bonfire: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Airdrop Aid: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Secret Clue: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Bounty Token: 1x Angelic Neon Tokens

Remember to redeem all the tokens before the event expires.

How to access Angelic Royale in Free Fire

Follow the steps below to access the Angelic Royale event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and access the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, select the Angelic Royale from the list of available events.

Step 3: Make the spins by spending diamonds in the game.

The cosmetic rewards you receive can later be equipped through the Vault section.

