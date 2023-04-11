New Booyah Challenge in Free Fire MAX: Get Green Giant Monster Truck and Skyline Loot Crate

There has been no shortage of events in Free Fire MAX since the Emerald Storm celebrations started earlier this month. One of the newest additions is the Booyah Challenge, which will provide players with two rewards if they complete its specified tasks.

As its name might imply, the Booyah Challenge requires players to secure a specific number of victories to obtain the rewards. Completing the tasks of the event should not be too difficult if one plays the game regularly.

Free Fire MAX's Booyah Challenge event to run until April 15, 2023

The tasks of the new Booyah Challenge are pretty easy to complete (Image via Garena)

The new Booyah Challenge has made its way to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, and it will last till April 15, 2023.

The event offers two exclusive rewards: Monster Truck - Green Giant and Skyline Loot Crate, which players can get by winning a specified number of matches. Listed below are the requirements that they will have to meet to get the two items:

Get Booyah five times in the game: Skyline Loot Crate

Get Booyah 10 times in the game: Monster Truck - Green Giant

You can play any of the game modes in the battle royale (Image via Garena)

Given that no game mode has been specified, fans can play any one available in the battle royale title. They are recommended to play Clash Squad or Lone Wolf instead of Battle Royale to complete the challenge, as winning such matches is easier.

Additionally, the requirements of the Booyah Challenge are successive, so getting 10 Booyahs will reward players with both items.

Vehicle skins like the Monster Truck - Green Giant cost a few hundred diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Players should not miss out on this opportunity to complete the Booyah Challenge event and receive the free vehicle skin.

How to claim Monster Truck - Green Giant and Skyline Loot Crate in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps outlined below to claim the Monster Truck - Green Giant and Skyline Loot Crate in Free Fire MAX from the Booyah Challenge event:

Step 1: Play the required game mode and win the specified number of matches.

Step 2: Once you have completed the tasks, you can click on the “Calendar” icon to head to the events section of the game.

Step 3: Tap the “Emerald Storm” tab and select the “Booyah Challenge” event. You will soon see the two rewards on your screen.

Step 4: Hit the “Claim” Button to receive the Monster Truck - Green Giant and Skyline Loot Crate.

The Monster Truck - Green Giant can later be equipped through the “Vault” section in Free Fire MAX. Meanwhile, you can use the loot crate to obtain a permanent or trial weapon skin.

