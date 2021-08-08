New Dimitri character in Free Fire 4th anniversary update: Ability, look, price, release date, and more

The importance of characters in Free Fire cannot be understated. These have unique abilities that have a considerable influence on the overall gameplay of the users. These are divided into two categories - Active (which needs to be activated) and Passive (which are always active)

Players have more than 40 characters at their disposal, with the developers continuously releasing new ones and improving the older ones.

Free Fire recently announced the collaboration with Greek/Belgian DJ duo – Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for the 4th-anniversary celebration. As a result, their characters have been added to the game – Dimitri and Thiva. The latter will be available for free on 28 August 2021.

Dimitri character in Free Fire

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Dimitri's ability is called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Free Fire)

Upon activation, Dimitri’s ability a 3.5 diameter healing zone. Users and allies within this zone will gain three health points every second for a total of 10 seconds at the first level. In addition to this, there is an 85-second cooldown.

Gradually this ability is improved with the rise in the level. The ability's duration considerably increases to 15 seconds at the maximum level, and the cooldown significantly reduces to 60 seconds. One additional perk of using the new character is that users and allies will be able to self-recover.

Release date

Dimitri is a world-renown sound technology engineer (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has added Dimitri character in Free Fire with the OB29 4th-anniversary update. Garena has announced that the new character will be available to users as part of the top-up event, which will begin on 12 August 2021.

Price

Dimitri characters will be available for free as players will not have to spend the in-game currency to acquire the character. Instead, like every other top up event, players will have to purchase a specific number of diamonds for the entire duration of the event. Garena is yet to announce the specifics of the new event, and players can expect further revelations on this front very soon.

Note: The rewards from the top up events are technically free. However, users must spend real money to acquire in-game currency.

Edited by Srijan Sen