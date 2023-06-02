New Emote Party in Free Fire MAX: How to get Sonorous Step emote and more rewards

Emote Party, as the name suggests, is a Free Fire MAX event dedicated to emotes. Since its release, it has become a go-to avenue for players to build on their emote collections. The latest version of the event is now accessible on the game's Indian server. Grand prizes include the coveted Flowers of Love and Sonorous Step, among several other emotes.

This Emote Party iteration has several other regular emote prizes. All the spins in the event require the use of diamonds, so players cannot obtain any of these emotes for free.

New Emote Party starts in Free Fire MAX

The newest edition of Emote Party started in Free Fire MAX on June 2, 2023, and players can obtain exclusive emotes until June 15, 2023. The event has a fixed prize pool, divided into Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes categories.

A Normal Spin costs 19 diamonds and provides one item randomly from both prize pools. On the other hand, a Super Spin costs 199 diamonds and, at the very least, provides an emote as a reward.

Players are guaranteed to obtain Sonorous Steps Emote after five Super Spins. As the cherry on the cake, they will also receive a 50% discount on their first Super Spin.

Here is the list of items across both categories that players can obtain upon making spins using diamonds:

Grand Prizes

Sonorous Step

Graffiti Cameraman

Kungfu Tigers

Dribble King

Flowers of Love

Normal Prizes

Arm Wave

Baby Shark

Shuffling

Dangerous Game

Threaten

Agile Boxer

Moon Flip

Wiggle Walk

Shake It Up

Dance Party

Soul Shaking

Death Glare

The Swan

Bring it On!

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Challenge On

Bhangra

Number 1

2x Cube Fragment

2x Water Ballon (AK) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Egg Hunter (M14 + Parafal) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Royal Warrior (AC80 + Scar) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Wraith Patrol (Bizon + Parafal) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Night Bite (Charge Buster + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Pet Food

Steps to get rewards from the newly launched Emote Party event

Access the Emote Party event by going to the "Event" section (Image via Garena)

Here are the instructions that you can follow to get items from Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and click on the event option in the top left corner.

Step 2: Access the interface by clicking the Emote Party option from the list of events.

Step 3: Select the type of spins you wish to make to receive rewards randomly from the prize pool.

Since you are guaranteed to receive the Sonorous Step on making five Super spins, acquiring the emote will cost 895 diamonds. You will also receive four other emotes, making this deal even sweeter.

