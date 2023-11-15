New Evo Vault event in Free Fire: Get Blue Flame Draco AK47 and other Evo gun skins

Garena has filled Free Fire with a range of Luck Royales, and they serve as one of the means to get the exclusive in-game cosmetics released regularly. One of the latest Luck Royales to get added is the Evo Vault, and it allows the community to acquire four exclusive Evo gun skins. The event’s main highlight is the Blue Flame Draco AK47, which is probably the most popular skin of the particular kind.

As always, individuals must spend diamonds making the spins on the particular event and acquiring the main prizes would take a considerable amount of the premium in-game currency. Further details regarding the newly commenced Evo Vault event are provided in the following section.

New Evo Vault event commences in Free Fire

Here is the latest event to get added to Free Fire. (Image via Garena)

The Evo Vault commenced in Free Fire on November 15, 2023, and will last two weeks until November 28, 2023. The developers have specified that players will be guaranteed to receive an Evo gun skin within 50 spins or less, making it a decent deal.

Every spin inside the event will end up charging 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will cost the users 200 diamonds. After making the spin, one random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. Listed below are all the items available:

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco

Thompson – Cindered Colossus

M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

FAMAS – Demonic Grin

Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate

Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry: December 31, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry: December 31, 2023)

Bonfire

Pocket Market

Secret Clue

Armor Crate

In case players end up receiving an Evo gun skin that they already own, they will receive the particular tokens for it instead. Considering the rarity of the Evo gun skins, those interested are advised to spend the diamonds since opportunities like these do not arrive frequently.

Upon acquiring the desired skin, users must note that they will additionally require more diamonds to unlock the different upgrades by climbing through the levels.

How to access the Evo Vault event in Free Fire

You can refer to the steps below to access the Evo Vault event in Free Fire and spend diamonds to get the different gun skins:

Step 1: You should start the battle royale title on your device. After the game boots, tap the Luck Royale icon on the screen’s left.

Step 2: Soon, a list of different Luck Royales will emerge on the screen. You must tap on the “Evo Vault” event.

Step 3: As the final step, you can make the spins using the diamonds. The currency will be deducted, and random rewards from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Once you acquire an Evo gun skin, equip it from the “Armory” section present under the “Weapons” tab.

