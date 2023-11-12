New Feline Ring in Free Fire: Get Feline Flaneur Bundle and more rewards

Garena has steadily introduced Luck Royales into Free Fire, offering the community a chance to get a variety of in-game cosmetics. One of the latest events is the Feline Ring, which features the Feline Flaneur Bundle, the Feline Fatale Bundle, and numerous other rewards. Gamers can make the spins using diamonds to have a shot at receiving the prize pool.

Considering that the event is set for two weeks, individuals will have sufficient time to decide whether they want to spend diamonds on the offered rewards or not. The section below contains full details regarding the new Feline Ring event in Free Fire.

New Feline Ring starts in Free Fire, features the Feline Flaneur Bundle and more

The event will run till November 25, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Feline Ring commenced in Free Fire on November 12, 2023, and will be active in the battle royale title until November 25, 2023. Each spin in it will cost 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.

After making a spin, a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. Listed below are all the rewards offered as part of the newly commenced event:

Feline Flaneur Bundle

Feline Fatale Bundle

M4A1 – Feline’s Burst

Charge Buster – Feline’s Burst

Gloo Wall – Feline’s Blessing

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

The Universal Ring Tokens acquired through the events can later be exchanged for the desired reward, enabling players who spend a lot of diamonds to at least get something they want.

Exchange section of the event (Image via Garena)

The following are the specifics regarding the exchange section for the Feline Ring event:

Feline Flaneur Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

Feline Fatale Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

M4A1 – Feline’s Burst: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Charge Buster – Feline’s Burst: 100x Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall – Feline’s Blessing: 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

If gamers have previously saved Universal Ring Tokens, the same can be used here.

How to access the Feline Ring event in Free Fire

Access the event by following the following steps (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps below to access the Feline Ring event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Start by booting up the game on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once on the lobby screen, tap the “Luck Royale” icon on the left and select the Feline Ring event.

Step 3: You can make the spins by spending diamonds inside the game.

After acquiring the costumes, equip and flaunt them to your friends.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.