New Feline Ring in Free Fire: Get Feline Flaneur Bundle and more rewards

Garena has steadily introduced Luck Royales into Free Fire, offering the community a chance to get a variety of in-game cosmetics. One of the latest events is the Feline Ring, which features the Feline Flaneur Bundle, the Feline Fatale Bundle, and numerous other rewards. Gamers can make the spins using diamonds to have a shot at receiving the prize pool.
Considering that the event is set for two weeks, individuals will have sufficient time to decide whether they want to spend diamonds on the offered rewards or not. The section below contains full details regarding the new Feline Ring event in Free Fire.
New Feline Ring starts in Free Fire, features the Feline Flaneur Bundle and more
Feline Ring commenced in Free Fire on November 12, 2023, and will be active in the battle royale title until November 25, 2023. Each spin in it will cost 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.
After making a spin, a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn. Listed below are all the rewards offered as part of the newly commenced event:
- Feline Flaneur Bundle
- Feline Fatale Bundle
- M4A1 – Feline’s Burst
- Charge Buster – Feline’s Burst
- Gloo Wall – Feline’s Blessing
- 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Universal Ring Token
The Universal Ring Tokens acquired through the events can later be exchanged for the desired reward, enabling players who spend a lot of diamonds to at least get something they want.
The following are the specifics regarding the exchange section for the Feline Ring event:
- Feline Flaneur Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- Feline Fatale Bundle: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- M4A1 – Feline’s Burst: 150x Universal Ring Tokens
- Charge Buster – Feline’s Burst: 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- Gloo Wall – Feline’s Blessing: 60x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match): 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- Halloween Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
If gamers have previously saved Universal Ring Tokens, the same can be used here.
How to access the Feline Ring event in Free Fire
Follow the steps below to access the Feline Ring event in Free Fire:
Step 1: Start by booting up the game on your mobile device.
Step 2: Once on the lobby screen, tap the “Luck Royale” icon on the left and select the Feline Ring event.
Step 3: You can make the spins by spending diamonds inside the game.
After acquiring the costumes, equip and flaunt them to your friends.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.